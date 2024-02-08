Advertisement

Lakshadweep is nestled off the Kerala coast comprising 36 islands. With its literal meaning of "thousand islands" in Malayalam and Sanskrit, only 10 islands are inhabited. Lakshadweep offers a glimpse into a simple life amidst azure waters, drawing tourists globally.

Among these islands, Minicoy stands out, boasting a culture distinct from its counterparts and a cuisine reminiscent of the Maldivian palette due to its close proximity. Snack aficionados flock to Minicoy for treats like Farata (a breakfast bread of flour, ghee, and sugar), Tuna Fish Fry, Mus Kavaav, and Rayereha (a red tuna curry).

Island delicacies

Each island boasts its culinary marvels. Here is a list of the popular traditional delicacies offered by Lakshadweep:

Kilanji

An ultra-thin rice and egg-based delicacy paired with a sweet coconut, banana, and jaggery concoction—a staple at festivities and special gatherings.

Mus Kavaab I Image/ Unsplash

Mus Kavaab

A spicy tuna curry bursting with flavors from chili and coriander powder, cardamom, sautéed onions, curry leaves, and tomato—best savored with rice.

Octopus Fry

A Lakshadweep specialty, offering crispy fried octopus—a rare treat in most of India, making it a unique delicacy here.

Octopus Fry I Image/ Unsplash

Maas Podichathu

Dried tuna, coconut, turmeric, onions, and garlic blend into a side dish relished alongside rice.

Batla Appam

A sweet delight akin to Southern India's idlis, yet distinct with its preparation using eggs, flour, sugar, and cardamom, served during festivities on Androth Island.

Lakshadweep's culinary landscape I Image/ Unsplash

Evolution of cuisine

The surge in tourist footfall has brought a transformation in Lakshadweep's culinary landscape. Restaurants now cater to varied tastes with Korean and continental dishes. Yet, the essence of Lakshadweep's cuisine lies in its indigenous flavors. They are a fusion of freshness, exquisite tastes, and a touch of Indian spices, a true seafood lover’s paradise!

Despite the influx of diverse flavors, Lakshadweep's traditional cuisine retains its authenticity, representing a treasure trove of island-inspired delicacies. The islands' culinary heritage remains rooted in their local culture, providing an unparalleled experience to all who seek to explore and savor these unique flavors amidst the serene backdrop of Lakshadweep's natural beauty.