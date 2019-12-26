Trinidadian Style Chicken Is An Exotic Yet Simple Dish You Can Make For Dinner; See Recipe

Trinidad and Tobago is a nation in the Caribbean that lies near Venezuela. It has distinctive Creole traditions and cuisines. Trinidad and Tobago is a dual island. While the smaller island, Tobago, is famous for its beaches and forest reserve, Trinidad is famous for hosting a boisterous carnival featuring calypso and soca music. The nation receives thousands of tourists every year, especially from the United States of America. Trinidad has a unique way of cooking and is very popular for its cuisines. The dishes from there are generally curries, stews, or barbecues. The cuisine reflects a fusion of African, Creole, Indian-South Asian, Chinese, Amerindian, Arab, European, and Latin American cuisines. Here is a recipe of their famous dish, Trinidadian chicken. Read on!

Trinidadian-style chicken recipe.

Ingredients:

For marination

6 cloves garlic, chopped

2 shallots, coarsely chopped

A bunch of green onions, trimmed and chopped

A bunch of fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves and stems, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Other ingredients

1 (3-pound) whole chicken, cut into pieces

1 cup of sugar

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/2 white onion, cut into small dice

1 green chilli, seeded and halved lengthwise, optional

1 unripe plantain, halved lengthwise and chopped

4 plum tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup chicken stock

Kosher salt

1 cup fresh cilantro leaves

Marinating the chicken: the first step involves marinating the chicken pieces in a bowl and add half of the marinating ingredients listed above. Cover it up and refrigerate it for a maximum of 24 hours. To make puree: In a mixer, put garlic, shallots, onions, parsley and a little vegetable oil to make a puree. After that, transfer the mixture into another container and set aside.

To make the chicken:

In a wide-based pan, heat the sugar and vegetable oil over medium-high heat. For approximately 7 to 10 minute, swirl the glaze until the sugar is caramelized and turns brown. After that, add chicken pieces. Add the diced onion, chilli, plantain, tomatoes, and Worcestershire sauce to the pan and stir. Pour in the chicken stock and bring the ingredients to a boil. Add the puree that was made and kept aside. Reduce the heat to medium. Cook for another 30 to 40 minutes and add salt to taste. Turn the heat off and serve the chicken. Garnish it with cilantro leaves before serving.

Disclaimer: The recipe is inspired by Roger Mooking from cookingchannel.com

