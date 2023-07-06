Try These 7 Nutritious Breakfast Recipes To Begin Your Morning On A Healthy Note

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. It kickstarts your metabolism and provides you with the energy you need through the day. However, deciding what to eat can sometimes be a daunting task. If you’re looking for healthy and delicious breakfast options, here are seven nutritious meals to try. To help you make a healthy choice, we consulted with nutritionists and health experts -- Mrs Kapadia, Nutritionist and Diet Planner and Dr Vaishali Marathe, Chief Dietician, who shared their suggestions for a balanced meal.

3 things you need to know

Breakfast is an important meal that provides energy and nutrients to start your day.

A good breakfast can consist of smoothies, omelettes, parfaits, toast variations or baked sweet potatoes.

These options offer a variety of flavours and nutrients to suit different preferences and dietary needs.

Peanut butter and banana smoothie

This creamy and satisfying smoothie is packed with protein, healthy fats and potassium. Blend together a ripe banana, a tablespoon of peanut butter, a cup of milk (dairy or plant-based) and a handful of ice. You can top it up with a few antioxidant seeds like pumpkin or watermelon seeds which add a little crunch to your taste. It's a quick and easy breakfast option that will keep you feeling full and satisfied till it's time for lunch.

Vegetable omelette

Loaded with nutrients and protein, a vegetable omelette is a fantastic way to start your day. Whip up a fluffy omelette using egg whites or whole eggs and add your favourite vegetables like spinach, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions. Top it with a sprinkle of cheese for extra flavour. You can add sesame seeds which is good source of calcium and magnesium.

Berry breakfast parfait

Layer Greek yogurt, mixed berries and granola in a glass or bowl to create a colourful and nutritious breakfast parfait. Berries are rich in antioxidants, while Greek yogurt is a good source of protein. The combination of flavours and textures makes this breakfast option both delicious and satisfying.

Berry and yogurt Smoothie

If you like smoothies, this one is a no brainer. Blend together a handful of mixed berries, a cup of yogurt (Greek or regular), a glass of milk and a drizzle of honey. One can opt for Madjool dates - natural sweetener, full of minerals, iron ,vitamin B and copper.

Nut butter, banana and chia seed toast

Toast a slice of whole-grain bread and spread your favourite nut butter on top. Add sliced bananas and a sprinkle of chia seeds for an extra boost of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. This breakfast is not only tasty but also provides a good balance of carbohydrates, healthy fats and proteins.

Avocado toast with Egg

Mash ripe avocado onto a slice of whole-grain toast and top it with a poached or fried egg. Avocado is a great source of healthy fats, while eggs offer high-quality protein. This combination will keep you satisfied and provide you the essential nutrients to start your day.

Baked sweet potato with peanut butter and sliced apples or raisins

For a unique twist on breakfast, try baking a sweet potato and topping it with a spoonful of peanut butter and your choice of sliced apples or raisins. Sweet potatoes are packed with vitamins and minerals, while peanut butter adds protein and healthy fats. This breakfast option is both nutritious and delicious.

With these seven nutritious breakfast ideas, you' won't have to worry about what to eat in the morning. Whether you prefer a smoothie, an omelette or something different like a sweet potato, there's a breakfast choice for everyone's taste.