Bread Rasmalai Recipe To Give A Twist To The Traditional Bengali Sweet-dish

Bread Rasmalai is a lip-smacking and delectable sweet dish prepared from bread, milk, nuts, barfi and milk. This bread Rasmalai is made with simple white bread. This recipe will surely surprise you with a different deliciousness and it is a very easy recipe to try at home without any trouble. Some people might like the flavour and taste of the authentic Bengali Rasmalai, but the Bread Rasmalai recipe promises to leave you the same essence and taste. So, try out this easy and tasty sweet recipe of Bread Rasmalai at home -

Other details for the Bread Rasmalai

Cuisine: Indian sweet

Course: Lunch/ Dinner

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Serving: 2 People

Bread Rasmalai easy recipe to try at home and enjoy the sweet dish on any occasion

Ingredients of Bread Rasmalai

1 litre Milk (whole cream milk)

1/3 cup sugar

4-5 slices white bread

¼ tsp Cardamom Powder (Elaichi powder)

A pinch of yellow food colour (optional)

Few strands Saffron (Kesar)

7-8 pieces Almonds chopped

7-8 pieces Cashewnuts chopped

10-12 pieces sliced pistachio

Image source: @padhuskitchen

Instructions to make the milk of Bread Rasmalai

Pour the milk in a heavy bottom vessel and bring it to boil on high heat.

Once it starts boiling, turn the flame to low and let the milk cook till it starts thickening and condenses to half.

Just do not stop stirring, so that it does not stick to the bottom of the pan.

In the meantime, take 2 tbsp of warm milk in a small bowl, and soak the few strands of saffron. Mix it well and keep separately.

When the milk reduces, add sugar, cardamom powder, Kesar milk, a pinch of yellow food colour, some chopped nuts (almonds, pistachio and cashew) and keep some chopped nuts for garnishing. Stir it well until the sugar gets dissolved.

Off the gas flame and let the milk cool down.

Cut the bread slices in round shape with Cookie cutter, glass or with round Katori.

Preparing the Bread Rasmalai:

Take the round bread cut pieces and dip it in the Rasmalai entirely. Take out the dipped bread and place it in a serving plate and pour some Rasmalai on it.

Garnish the Bread Rasmalai with chopped nuts and saffron.

You can serve immediately or you can also refrigerate it for 2-3 hrs to make the Rasmalai chill. The cold bread Rasmalai taste more delicious and soulful.

Image source: @hsbkitchenz

