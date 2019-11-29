Easy Malai Kulfi Recipe For All Kulfi Lovers To Prepare At Home

Malai Kulfi is amongst the tastiest and most delightful desserts from India. It is an Indian version of ice cream. The delicious dessert can be prepared effortlessly. Here is a simple recipe of Malai Kulfi for kulfi lovers-

Ingredients for Malai Kulfi

One litre milk

Quarter cup of white granulated sugar

Two tablespoons of Khoya (Mawa)

Half cup of heavy whipping cream or malai

Quarter teaspoon of Green cardamom seeds powder

Four to five sliced almonds

Five sliced Pistachios

One tablespoon of Rosewater

Recipe for Malai Kulfi

Step one:

To make Malai Kulfi, take milk in a wide pan. Boil it on medium heat and keep stirring frequently. Once it is boiled, turn the heat from medium to low. Let it cook and keep stirring it occasionally till it becomes 1/3rd of the original volume. This step can take approximately takes about 35-40 minutes.

Step two:

Add sugar and khoya or milk powder to the milk. Mix well and boil till the sugar and khoya is melted inside it. It will take approximately five minutes. After sugar and khoya have melted, turn off the heat.

Step three:

Add heavy whipping cream and stir the mixture properly. Put cardamom powder, sliced almonds and pistachio in it and start mixing. Once it is mixed, add rosewater and mix well. Allow the mixture to cool down. As it cools down, the mixture will get thicker.

Step 4:

Once it is cooled down, pour the mixture in moulds or popsicle moulds. A person can also pour it in small cups or glasses and cover it with a lid or aluminium foil. Allow the mixture to freeze overnight in a freezer until it is firm. The delicious Malai Kulfi is ready once it is frozen.

Step 5:

Remove Malai Kulfi from the whichever container is used by dipping it into warm water for two seconds. It will come out easily. Garnish Malai Kulfi with some chopped nuts like pistachios or almonds.

