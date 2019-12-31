Five Most Effective Ways To Get Rid Of The Dreadful Food Coma

When you get sleepy after having a big meal, it needs to be knocked out. It is called food coma. We have listed down a few ways to cure this condition.

1. Drink plenty of water

You may want to skip a simple glass of water after having a holiday meal. But if you are bloated, your body needs to be hydrated. Increasing the water intake might help your digestive tract flush out excess sodium, which is having effects on your body. To make yourself drink water, infuse it with fruits, flavours or top it with ice cubes.

2. Indulge in a light supper

You might feel full even the next morning after having that meal. But do not make a mistake of avoiding breakfast. This will make your blood sugar levels low, leaving you tired and sluggish. Drink healthy smoothie or grab fruits to give a kick to the day.

3. Take a stroll in the garden

There is a possibility that you might hate going outside to take a walk. But this is the perfect solution to inhale some fresh air and activating your body with a brisk workout. This will make the sleepiness vanish quickly. Therefore, grab your walking shoes and walk straight out of the house.

4. Grab a cup of piping hot tea

You might get uncomfortable after a huge meal. A small cup of tea will give you the double benefits of increasing fluid intake and will also soothe you. You can choose your choice of flavours from cinnamon, mint, ginger or lemon tea to settle your tummy. This will make you feel fresh and fade away the lethargy immediately.

5. Dance your inactivity away

It becomes hard to get up from the chair post heavy meal. But push yourself to take a stroll and help your parents in cleaning things up. You can also play your favourite music and tap your feet on it. This will keep food coma at bay and give your great experience of dancing with friends and family.



