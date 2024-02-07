Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:46 IST

Unique Prasads Offered Across Popular Temples In India: Panchamritham To Dosas

India is home to several historic temples. Not just their cultural history but the culinary offerings of these holy places are also unique.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
representational image of a man taking prasad
representational image of a man taking prasad | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Temples across India not only serve as places of worship but also offer distinctive prasads, the sacred offerings to the deities. These prasads vary widely, reflecting the cultural and regional diversity of the country. Here, we explore some unique temple prasads that go beyond the conventional edible offerings:

Mahadeva Temple Prasad, Mazhuvanchery, Thrissur

   - Offering: Informative brochures, textbooks, DVDs, CDs, and writing material.

   - Concept: Imparting knowledge is considered the most valuable prasad.

a visual representation of a mandir in Thrissur | Image; Unsplash

Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple Prasad, Palani

   - Offering: Panchamritham, a sweet made of five fruits, jaggery, and sugar candy.

   - Noteworthy: Manufactured in bulk at an automated plant for wider distribution.

Sree Krishna Temple Prasad, Amablapuzha

   - Offering: Payasam made with milk, sugar, and rice.

   - Distinctiveness: Traditional preparation handed down through generations adds a unique flavour.

Azhagar Kovil Prasad, Madurai

   - Offering: Dosas made from grains offered by devotees.

   - Significance: The temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu is known for its crispy dosas as prasad.

Karni Mata Mandir Prasad, Bikaner

   - Offering: Prasad offered first to temple rats, believed to bring good luck.

   - Uniqueness: Prasad contains rat saliva which stands as the temple's long standing association with rats.

Karni Mata Mandir | Image: Facebook/tcindia

Shri Venkateshwara Temple Prasad, Tirupati

   - Offering: SriVari Laddu, a famous laddoo prepared with utmost reverence.

   - Recognition: Geographical copyright awarded to the prasad for its distinct flavour.

Jagannath Temple Prasad, Puri

   - Offering: Mahaprasad consisting of 56 varieties of uncooked and cooked food dishes.

   - Availability: Devotees can purchase the prasad from Anand Bazaar stalls after being offered to deities during the Rath Yatra.

Mata Vaishno Devi Prasad, Katra

   - Offering: Puffed rice, balls of sugar, dried apple pieces, and coconut in an eco-friendly jute bag.

   - Convenience: Devotees can also receive prasad by post.

a visual representation of Maa Durga temple | Image: Unsplash

These unique temple prasads not only satisfy the spiritual appetite of devotees but also reflect the rich cultural history of these places.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:46 IST

