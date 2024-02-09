English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Valentine's Day 2024: Paint The Town Red By Making These Decadent Desserts For Your Loved Ones

Celebrate your Valentine's Day with these special desserts in the colour of love - red.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Desserts For Valentine's Day
Desserts For Valentine's Day | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In India, we believe that sweet beginnings need to begin with sweet desserts. Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to indulge in decadent desserts that capture the essence of romance and passion. What better way to celebrate than with desserts that showcase the colour of love—red? From rich and creamy cheesecakes to fruity sorbets and moist cupcakes, here are five desserts for Valentine's Day that define everything red.

Red velvet cheesecake

A classic favourite, red velvet cheesecake combines the rich, tangy flavour of cheesecake with the indulgent taste of red velvet cake. The creamy cheesecake filling is swirled with red velvet cake crumbs and topped with a luscious cream cheese frosting, creating a stunning dessert that's as delicious as it is beautiful. You can add a tart twist and add cranberries on top too.

Beetroot halwa

Beetroot halwa is a delightful Desi dessert made from grated beetroot, milk, sugar, and ghee. The natural red hue of the beetroot gives this traditional sweet dish a vibrant colour that's perfect for Valentine's Day. Garnished with chopped nuts and flavoured with cardamom and saffron, beetroot halwa is a unique and delicious dessert that's sure to impress your loved one.

Red velvet muffins

For a cute and portable treat, red velvet muffins are a delightful option. These moist and fluffy muffins are made with cocoa powder and buttermilk for a rich, tender texture. Topped with a creamy cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of red sugar crystals, red velvet muffins are a festive and delicious addition to any Valentine's Day celebration.

Strawberry cupcakes

Indulge your sweet tooth with strawberry cupcakes, featuring the irresistible flavour of fresh strawberries. These moist and fluffy cupcakes are made with pureed strawberries in the batter and topped with a swirl of strawberry-flavoured buttercream frosting. Adorned with a fresh strawberry on top, strawberry cupcakes are a charming and delicious treat for Valentine's Day.

Raspberry sorbet

Cool off on Valentine's Day with a refreshing raspberry sorbet. Made with fresh or frozen raspberries, sugar, and a splash of lemon juice, raspberry sorbet is a light and fruity dessert that's perfect for ending a romantic meal on a sweet note. Garnish with fresh raspberries or mint leaves for an extra touch of elegance.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

5 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement