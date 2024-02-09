Advertisement

In India, we believe that sweet beginnings need to begin with sweet desserts. Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to indulge in decadent desserts that capture the essence of romance and passion. What better way to celebrate than with desserts that showcase the colour of love—red? From rich and creamy cheesecakes to fruity sorbets and moist cupcakes, here are five desserts for Valentine's Day that define everything red.

Red velvet cheesecake

A classic favourite, red velvet cheesecake combines the rich, tangy flavour of cheesecake with the indulgent taste of red velvet cake. The creamy cheesecake filling is swirled with red velvet cake crumbs and topped with a luscious cream cheese frosting, creating a stunning dessert that's as delicious as it is beautiful. You can add a tart twist and add cranberries on top too.

Beetroot halwa

Beetroot halwa is a delightful Desi dessert made from grated beetroot, milk, sugar, and ghee. The natural red hue of the beetroot gives this traditional sweet dish a vibrant colour that's perfect for Valentine's Day. Garnished with chopped nuts and flavoured with cardamom and saffron, beetroot halwa is a unique and delicious dessert that's sure to impress your loved one.

Red velvet muffins

For a cute and portable treat, red velvet muffins are a delightful option. These moist and fluffy muffins are made with cocoa powder and buttermilk for a rich, tender texture. Topped with a creamy cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of red sugar crystals, red velvet muffins are a festive and delicious addition to any Valentine's Day celebration.

Strawberry cupcakes

Indulge your sweet tooth with strawberry cupcakes, featuring the irresistible flavour of fresh strawberries. These moist and fluffy cupcakes are made with pureed strawberries in the batter and topped with a swirl of strawberry-flavoured buttercream frosting. Adorned with a fresh strawberry on top, strawberry cupcakes are a charming and delicious treat for Valentine's Day.

Raspberry sorbet

Cool off on Valentine's Day with a refreshing raspberry sorbet. Made with fresh or frozen raspberries, sugar, and a splash of lemon juice, raspberry sorbet is a light and fruity dessert that's perfect for ending a romantic meal on a sweet note. Garnish with fresh raspberries or mint leaves for an extra touch of elegance.