Here's How To Make Vanilla Cinnamon Oatmeal For A Healthy Breakfast At Home

Vanilla cinnamon oatmeal is a healthy combination to have for breakfast. It is a perfect blend of sweetness, crispiness, and nutrition. Here is a quick step by step recipe to making the vanilla cinnamon oatmeal bowl at home for breakfast or mid-meals.

Vanilla cinnamon oatmeal recipe ingredients

For the vanilla cinnamon oatmeal recipe, you will need some salt, sugar, cinnamon, and whole oats. You can also add raisins, walnuts, berries, and bananas. For better flavouring, add some brown sugar too. For the vanilla cream, you will need some fresh cream, warm milk, and vanilla essence.

Step 1: Take a medium-sized saucepan and bring some water to boil. Then add some salt and sugar to the water. Once it dissolves properly, go on to add your oats.

Make sure you cook the oats on a low flame so that they do not turn soggy and extra-moist. Stir the oats and then add some raisins to it. Keep the flame low and allow the oats and raisins to cook for five minutes.

Step 2: Now begin with preparing the vanilla cream. For this, take a bowl and add some fresh cream in it. Add some warm milk and vanilla essence to it.

Then whisk everything to give it a creamy texture. (You can also add sweetened yogurt to this to make it taste little tangy. This is optional.)

Once the vanilla cream is ready, add your cooked oats to it. Then sprinkle some cinnamon powder and add some crushed nuts to it.

Step 3: For the vanilla cinnamon oatmeal recipe, you can add any fruits of your preference. Once the oats and vanilla mixture is ready, serve it with a scoop of vanilla for making it even tastier. Serve with walnuts, berries and bananas.

(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)