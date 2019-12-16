Travel In Vietnam: Check Out The Best Places To Visit In Vietnam

Vietnam looks like a small country when viewed on the map but for those who love backpacking, biking and beaches, the Southeast Asian country is the perfect tourist destination located between the South China Sea and the Laos and Cambodia borders. The country's striking landscapes make the country popular all over the world. Vietnam is filled with multiple heritage sites with iconic landscapes like lush rice gardens, picturesque valleys, beautiful beaches, colonial towns and traditional villages to name a few. Take a look at the country's best places to visit at this cosy country.

Places to visit in Vietnam

Ha Long Bay

Situated in North Vietnam, Ha Long Bay is called as Bay of Descending Dragons. Ha Long is the top-visited tourist destinations in Vietnam. The bay features many islands with enormous caves, the islands are full of thick vegetation with iconic limestone pillars surrounding it.

Tam Coc

Tam Coc is one of the famous picturesque locations whose beauty can't be described by words. The area is surrounded by numerous rice paddy fields amidst big limestone rocks. The glory of Tam Coc can be best experienced only when you travel by rowboat which will also take you through the tunnels. You can easily find floating vendors on the Ngo Dong River when the tourists come to visit. The locations like Tam Coc Hoa Lu, Mua Cave, and Bich Dong are best known to fulfil the biking and boating adventures of the tourists.

Cu Chi Tunnels

Cu Chi Tunnels includes the network of underground tunnels which are located at the northwest of Ho Chi Minh City. The tunnels were extensively used during the Vietnam war by the Viet Cong guerrillas and served as the location from where the operations were run from in 1968. Cu Chi Tunnels have thus become a famous tourist location where the tourists are allowed to crawl in the tunnels.

Hang Nga's Guesthouse in Da Lat

The Hang Nga's Guesthouse is more commonly known as the crazy house due to the unusual architecture of the guesthouse which also acts as accommodation in Da Lat. The architecture looks like an interesting treehouse with furniture and windows carved out of wood and nature-themed structures.

Hang Son Doong Cave

Hang Son Doong Cave serves as the largest caves in the world which is apparently in existence for three million years. The bright blue waters inside the cave are a sight to remember forever, the caves can carry dozens of people to tour inside at each time. The destination serves as one of the top tourist places in Vietnam serving right for all the nature, and adventure lovers out there.

