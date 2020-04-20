What Is Wine Chug Challenge? Here's All You Need To Know About This Viral Trend

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to several online trends and challenges, the latest challenge to hit social media is the wine chug challenge. This challenge seems to be more of a challenge specifically for couples but friends can also perform it. Just like many other challenges it can be performed if you nominate somebody or you can take up the wine chug challenge independently.

What is the wine chug challenge?

Coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill. Many countries are under complete lockdown. Amidst this lockdown, people are heavily relying on social media and OTT platforms to entertain themselves. People are generating numerous social media challenges to enjoy with friends and families as they practice social-distancing amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

Now, the latest challenge that people are performing on social media is the wine chug challenge. This challenge is another fun challenge that people are participating in during this lockdown. As mentioned earlier, couples seem to be performing this challenge more but even friends can participate in it.

How to do the wine chug challenge?

Many wine chug challenges demonstrate the steps for this challenge in the easiest way possible.

Step 1 You should either be nominated by your friends or family or you can take up the wine chug challenge without a nomination.

Step 2 You and your partner have to sit on the floor right behind each other. Make sure both your legs are parallel to each other.

Step 3 Once you guys are in the right position, the partner in the front has to pick the fully or partially filled wine glass by its base.

Step 4 This partner has to pick the wine glass by his/her mouth.

Step 5 Once the first partner takes hold of the wine glass he/she has to tilt the wine glass without spilling the wine.

Step 6 The partner sitting behind has to chug this wine without spilling it and finish the complete wine.

Also read | What Is Dog And Cat Obstacle Challenge That Is Taking Netizens By Storm? Answer Here

Here are some wine chug challenge videos

Also read | You Have To See Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's #MeAt20 Challenge As Netas Make Entry

Prize for the wine chug challenge

Many social media challenges that are surfacing online have certain prizes associated with them. But the wine chug challenge does not hHeading 3ave any significant prize. The challenge has been just started for fun. The challenge tests coordination between the couple and also how they communicate while performing the challenge.

Also read | ‘Me At 20 Challenge’ Is Taking Twitter By Storm; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Also read | Sophie Choudry, Srishty Rode And Gauahar Khan Take The Savage Challenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.