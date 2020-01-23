Waffles In Delhi That You Must Try If You Are A Dessert Lover

Waffles are loved by almost everyone. The right kind of waffle is the one that is crispy in the right amount but does not end up being dry. The flavour consistency in it also makes a difference. There are few places in the country that offer the right kind of waffles. Here are waffles in Delhi that must be tried out if you are around the city.

Waffles in Delhi to try out

1. Wafflesome

This outlet is a small one but is pretty reliable when it comes to taste. You will get great options to choose from, here. If you feel like trying out something new, go for the fruity options given here. These include mango and strawberry, amongst others. However, if you want the classic waffle, go for the chocolatey options available. The outlet is at Greater Kailash 1 in New Delhi.

2. Rico’s

Rico’s is one of the famous places around here. You can go for a variety of chocolate waffle options available. You must have the Black Forest Relish Waffle if you are a fan of chocolate. The variety will make you try something new every time you visit. It is located at GTB Nagar in New Delhi.

3. Elma’s Bakery, Bar & Kitchen

Elma’s Bakery, Bar & Kitchen is one of the places that offer the most authentic English menu. The place is renowned for its décor and vibe. It is Victorian and hence gives out a very classy vibe. You need to go for this one if you are a fan of having food at pretty places. The food is great and is presented well. It is relatively expensive. It is located at Hauz Khas in New Delhi.

4. Wenger’s Deli

Go for Wenger’s Deli if you are a fan of classic outlets. You will get the best Nutella waffles here, as per reviews. You can also go for the Banana and Toffee Waffle. The food will be presented to you in cute cutleries. You will have a good experience here. It is located at Connaught Place in New Delhi.

(Image Courtesy: Canva)