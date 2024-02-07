English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

What Are Soba Noodles? Benefits, Nutrition, Recipe Of This Popular Japanese Cuisine

Soba noodles, is the most popular Japanese cuisine, with the same composition of the spaghetti. The Soba noodle has benefits because it contains nutrients.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Soba noodles
Soba noodles | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Soba noodles, a popular dish in Japanese cuisine, with similarities to spaghetti. Authentic soba is crafted exclusively from 100% buckwheat flour, distinguishing it as a thin Japanese noodle. Given buckwheat's gluten-free nature, traditional soba noodles have  a tendency to crumble and require careful handling.

Regardless of the challenge, the use of buckwheat flour contributes to a gluten-free option rich in healthy proteins, vitamins, and minerals, aligning with the nutritional preferences of many.

Soba noodles contain the following nutrients:

99 calories
0.1g fat
60mg sodium
21.4g carbohydrates
0.5g sugar
5.1g protein
0.1mg thiamin

Benefits of Soba noodles

1. Gluten-free

Soba noodles are traditionally prepared with buckwheat flour (which, contrary to the name, is actually gluten-free). However, soba noodles also contain wheat flour.  Soba noodles does not add wheat flour (so they are gluten-free).  

2. High in protein

Soba noodles are in similar nutrition to whole-wheat spaghetti and a good plant-based protein source. Soba noodles is mostly made mostly with refined wheat flour are less nutritious.

3. High in soluble fiber

Soba noodles are high in soluble fiber and can help with digestion. Soluble fiber dissolves in the water and forms a gel-like substance in the colon. It can help with weight management and blood sugar levels.

4. Support cardiovascular health

Soba noodles are prepared with gluten-free buckwheat flour, which is linked to improved heart health, blood sugars, inflammation and cancer prevention

5. Help control blood sugar

Soba noodles are prepared from the buckwheat flour, which is gluten-free and contains healthy proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Buckwheat is linked to improved blood sugars.

Recipe:

Ingredients

8 ounces soba noodles
¼ cup regular soy sauce (or substitute tamari or coconut aminos)
3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup
1 tablespoon miso (white or yellow)
1 teaspoon grated garlic
4 green onions
Sriracha, to taste (optional)
Toasted sesame seeds*

Step 1: Cook the noodles: Cook the soba noodles. It should take about 4 to 5 minutes.

Important: when the noodles are done cooking, rinse them under cool running water in a strainer, tossing them to remove the starch.

Step 2: Then shake off excess water. If you’d like the noodles to be warm when serving, run them under warm water for a few seconds; you can also serve room temperature or cold. (If you skip this step, the noodles soak up the sauce and become too dry.)

Step 3:  Whisk the sauce: Meanwhile, in a medium bowl whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey  toasted sesame oil, or maple syrup, miso (if using), and grated garlic.

Step 4: Slice the onions: Thinly slice the green onions on the bias (diagonally), using the both white and dark green parts.

Step 5: Combine and serve: Return the rinsed and shaken dry noodles to the pan or a bowl.  Stir in the sauce and green onions. Place in serving bowls, top with sesame seeds and serve.


Recipe credits: acouplecooks

Published January 26th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

