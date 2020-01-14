Bullet Coffee And How To Make It At Home; See Benefits And Tips

Bullet Coffee, aka Bulletproof coffee or butter coffee, is an energising beverage which is made with quality fats and high-quality coffee beans. The energetic drink adds a powerful core component to both intermittent fasting and ketogenic diets, helping observers of both diets feel satiated, alert, and focused. Read on to find out how to make this beverage at home.

How to make bullet coffee

Brew 1 cup or 8 to 12 ounces of coffee using filtered water with 2 ½ heaping tablespoons of freshly ground Bulletproof Coffee beans. Use a French Press for ease of use. Add 1 teaspoon of brain octane oil. Later, add 1-2 tablespoons of grass-fed, unsalted butter or 1-2 teaspoons of grass-fed ghee. This mixture also makes the creamiest, most delicious cup of coffee you have ever had. Make sure your butter is unsalted. Mix all the ingredients in a blender for 20-30 seconds.

Benefits of drinking Bullet coffee

Bullet coffee is meant to give you a longer and steadier boost of energy.

Healthy fats from butter and MCT oil will help you to stop mid-day food cravings. So theoretically it could help you lose weight.

MCTs are saturated fatty acids that are easier to digest than other types of fat. Hence, it is also a great beverage for digestion.

Generally, the MCT oil in bulletproof coffee will help you feel full & satisfied, will give you more energy, and give you a clear, focused mind.

Increases energy by combining the effects of caffeine and high-powered fats.

Improves mood and feelings of general wellbeing by increasing testosterone.

What are some optional add-ons for the drink?

There are so many options for how to jazz up this recipe. You can add unsweetened cocoa powder or protein powders, or collagen peptides, stevia or agave nectar to have a bit of sweetness.

