Cortado coffee is a balanced mix of espresso and steamed milk, which can be a good option for the winter season. The warmth of the coffee, combined with its creamy texture, can provide a comforting experience during the colder months. The preparation of this popular coffee is easy because this sweet coffee takes only 3 minutes to prepare this balanced coffee to become lively.

Here's the recipe for Cortado coffee:

Ingredients

Fresh coffee beans

2 ounces of milk

Image credits: Unsplash

Equipment

Espresso machine

Coffee grinder

Milk steamer

Recipe

Grind your coffee on a well-placed espresso setting. If you don’t know the espresso setting on your grinder, look in the user manual (or check out our coffee grind size chart!). Many grinders come with recommendations for different brew methods. Fill the portafilter, tamp the grounds, and pull a double shot of espresso. While the shot is being pulled, use a steam wand to make approximately 2 ounces of steamed milk. You want the amount of milk to be as close to 2 ounces as possible so that the ratio of milk to coffee in your cortado is one to one. Pour the milk over the coffee. There are no fancy tricks to know here; a simple, gentle pour is all it takes. Serve and enjoy!

Image credits: Unsplash

Recipe by Coffee Affection

Health Benefits of Cortado Coffee

1. It has various health benefits, like improved cognitive functions and memory.

2. Additionally, the caffeine content and antioxidants called chlorogenic acid can help neutralize free radicals in your body while

slowing down aging to improve overall health.

Image credits: Unsplash

3. These acids are helpful if you want to lose weight because they suppress appetite, speed up metabolism, and increase energy levels.

4. This drink is also useful to fight depression and improve mood.

5. There are also some reports that the drink can help prevent heart disease and certain types of cancer.

Difference

Espresso Con Panna vs. Cortado

This drink is made by adding whipped cream to a double shot of espresso and then dusting it with cocoa powder or nutmeg, while the Cortado is made of equal parts espresso and milk without adding extra whipped cream.

Cappuccino vs. Cortado

A cappuccino has more foam than a cortado because it’s prepared with steamed milk for extra volume. In contrast, only a thin layer of froth rests on top of a cortado drink.

Flat White vs. Cortado

A flat white is made similarly to a cortado, but the main difference here is the size. The cortado is smaller, so it provides a stronger taste.

Espresso Macchiato vs. Cortado

The macchiato is quite similar, as it’s made of espresso and milk, but there is one main difference. In the espresso macchiato, a “stain” of milk foam is added on top of the espresso, while in the cortado, milk is added in equal part to the espresso.

