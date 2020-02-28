What Are Macarons And What Is The Difference Between Macrons And Macaroons?

Desserts are the best part of any meal and their due importance must be given to them. Sweets like doughnuts, pastries, and other baked items are the heart of any good meal or snacks. One of such things is macarons. However, what most people do not realise is that there is a world of difference between macarons and macaroons. Have a look at the difference here.

What are macaroons?

Macaroons are sweet dishes which are made of coconut. They do not have a filling and are mostly baked. They are more sweet dishes that baked products.

What are macarons?

Macarons are sweet dishes which are like a perfect blend of cream cake and biscuits. These are like sandwiches but smaller, cuter, and premium baked. Have a look at how they are in appearance.

Basic difference

Even though both macarons and macaroons are sweet delicacies, there is a difference in texture and ingredients. The main element in macarons is the almond flour which gives it flavour and required texture. On the other hand, the main ingredient in macaroons is shredded coconut. They both have egg whites and sugar but they are both sweet in different proportions.

Structure

The structure of the macarons and macaroons differ from each other to a great extent. Macarons have a filling while macaroons are one as a whole. Macarons are crispy and soft while macaroons are chewy to some extent. There is a wide variety available in macarons while in macaroons there are barely three or four.

Price

Macarons are made with great efforts and care which make them more expensive than the other one. It also takes more time to create a macaron as compared to macaroons. In some cases, baking is not even required in macaroons.

Storage

When it comes to storage, you have to consume macarons as soon as possible. However, macaroons can be stored for a few months if they are kept frozen.

Image Courtesy: Canva