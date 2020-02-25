Hardik Pandya's Fiance Natasa Stankovic Shares Sweet Birthday Post For Ex Aly Goni

The popular couple from the reality TV show Nach Baliye, Natasa Stankovic and Aly Goni have been extremely supportive of each other. On the latter's birthday today, Natasa took to her Instagram handle to share a funny video of her dance partner, Aly Goni. Natasa wished Goni through her Instagram story. The video posted by Natasa shows Aly grooving along to a film song. The song is rumoured to be from their rehearsal days of the popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye. Here is the video uploaded by Natasa Stankovic.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya made headlines when he took to his social media to share the news of him being engaged to his longtime girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. He shared a video where Hardik is can be seen getting down on one knee, proposing to lady love Natasa with an engagement ring. Before getting engaged, Pandya was rumoured to be on good terms with other celebrities from the Hindi film industry. Other stars like Lisha Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Elli Avram, Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta.

Aly Goni on Natasa Stankovic

Aly Goni also spoke to an entertainment portal and expressed his feeling about Natasa and Hardik's relationship. Aly says that both Natasa and Hardik really love each other and are meant to be together. He also mentioned that during the shoot of Nach Baliye, Hardik would often call to check on Natasa. Aly feels that the two look nice together and is extremely happy for Stankovic.

