Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Gets Mobbed By Fans At Event, Responds Sweetly; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13, after entertaining the audience for five months, finally found its ultimate winner. Sidharth Shukla won the show by defeating the first runner up Asim Riaz. However, Asim Riaz even after not winning the title, won millions of fans across the globe. Asim was one of the most tweeted celebs after Sidharth Shukla. Recently, the model was mobbed at an event by fans.

Asim was seen sporting a brown jacket and black polo neck t-shirt with his shades on. The actor was surrounded by fans and he cordially responded to everyone. From shaking hands with them, waving back to them and clicking selfies, Asim Riaz tried to fulfill all his fans' demands.

Asim Riaz's fans posted his videos when he visited Gujarat for an event

That's how the winner behaves - amidst 'real' people not the paid ones!#AsimRiaz for sure has arrived! https://t.co/0GEGaShU3g — Akassh Ashok Gupta 🧨 (@realakashbhai) February 21, 2020

Asim Riaz was declared the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. The model turned actor's journey inside the BB house was widely loved by the audience. He even showcased his talent of rapping inside the house. He was also the first contestant to win an Elite Club membership.

The actor bonded well with Vishal Aditya Singh, Himanshi Khurrana and Rashami Desai in the house. He also made headlines when he shared his love interest for Himanshi. Post his exit from the BB 13 house, Asim was seen partying with Rashami, Himanshi and his brother Umar Riaz. They shared many videos from their fun night out.

Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram

