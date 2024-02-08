English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage And Its Uses

The Formosan rock macaques and rhesus monkeys assist in the processing of the beans. These species chew the beans and then spit them out for others to pick up.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage
What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage | Image:Unsplash
Monkey coffee is a rare type of coffee bean from India and Taiwan. Also called monkey poop coffee, the most appropriate name would be monkey spit coffee. But what is this beverage and how is it beneficial? Let’s find out. 

What is Monkey coffee?

The Formosan rock macaques and rhesus monkeys assist in the processing of the beans. These species chew the beans and then spit them out for others to pick up. Even though it is not that popular, monkey coffee is supposed to produce an excellent cup of coffee to drink, with a sweet taste. Like other specialty coffees, it is expensive and hard to find. It is primarily a product of Taiwan and Chikmagalur, India. 

In Taiwan, Formosan rock macaques inhabit these forests, and in India, rhesus monkeys are used. The frequent visits by monkeys were unavoidable for the farmers. Therefore, they turned them into a tool to produce gourmet coffee.

The cultivation of monkey coffee is, as of now, a new practice. In the past, monkey-chewed coffee beans were rarely collected. However, since the 2000s, several coffee producers have collected the chewed seeds to process this rare coffee. 

How to consume Monkey coffee 

Due to its rarity, it is best to enjoy monkey coffee without any additives like creamer, milk, or even sugar. Serve this as black coffee and savour it sip by sip. For the brewing method, consider something other than a drip coffee machine. French press will create a richer cup of coffee and this will make it taste in the best possible way. 

Caffeine content 

The caffeine content for Monkey coffee depends on the various factors that affect all coffee beans: the variety of coffee grown, the roast, and the brewing method. Arabica beans account for most monkey coffee. These contain less caffeine than robusta coffee beans. 

Also, the longer a bean is roasted, the more caffeine burns off. Therefore, dark roasts have less caffeine than lighter roasts. Usually, monkey coffee is found in a light to medium roast.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

