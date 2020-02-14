The Debate
What Is Teppanyaki? All You Need To Know About The Japanese Delicacy

Food

'What is teppanyaki' is a commonly asked question. It is a Japanese delicacy that is cooked using a teppan, including steak, shrimp, beef, and etc. Know details

In Japan, teppanyaki is a dish which is cooked using a teppan, including steak, shrimp, okonomiyaki, yakisoba and monjayaki. The teppanyaki grills are called 'teppan' and are flat-surfaced, which are widely used to cook food in front of guests at restaurants.

Teppan is commonly confused with the hibachi barbecue grill, which is called 'Chicherin' and has a charcoal or a traditional Japanese gas flame. With a solid griddle type cook surface, teppanyaki is also cooked with small or semisolid ingredients such as rice, egg and finely chopped vegetables.

Origin and History

The originator of the teppanyaki-style steakhouse is believed to be the owner of the Japanese restaurant chain, Misono. The restaurant claims to be the first restaurant in modern Japan to introduce the concept of cooking Western-influenced food on a teppan in Japan. 

The most commonly used ingredients to cook perfect Western-style teppanyaki are beef, lobster, chicken and assorted vegetables. Soyabean oil is traditionally added to cook the ingredients. Japanese-style teppanyaki may also be served with noodles or cabbage with sliced 'meat' or seafood,  which are cooked using vegetable oil, animal fat, or a mixture.

The much-popular Japanese delight is often complemented with side dishes like mung bean sprouts, zucchini, garlic chips, or fried rice usually accompanied by a meal. Some restaurants provide a variety of sauces. In Japan, only soya sauce is typically offered.

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)

