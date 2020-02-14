What Is Teppanyaki? All You Need To Know About The Japanese Delicacy

In Japan, teppanyaki is a dish which is cooked using a teppan, including steak, shrimp, okonomiyaki, yakisoba and monjayaki. The teppanyaki grills are called 'teppan' and are flat-surfaced, which are widely used to cook food in front of guests at restaurants.

Teppan is commonly confused with the hibachi barbecue grill, which is called 'Chicherin' and has a charcoal or a traditional Japanese gas flame. With a solid griddle type cook surface, teppanyaki is also cooked with small or semisolid ingredients such as rice, egg and finely chopped vegetables.

Also Read | Vegan Dinner Recipes: Try These 3 Easy And Quick To Cook Lip-smacking Dishes

Origin and History

The originator of the teppanyaki-style steakhouse is believed to be the owner of the Japanese restaurant chain, Misono. The restaurant claims to be the first restaurant in modern Japan to introduce the concept of cooking Western-influenced food on a teppan in Japan.

Also Read | Koli Community In Maharashtra: Must-try Dishes Along With Places To Sample Them

The most commonly used ingredients to cook perfect Western-style teppanyaki are beef, lobster, chicken and assorted vegetables. Soyabean oil is traditionally added to cook the ingredients. Japanese-style teppanyaki may also be served with noodles or cabbage with sliced 'meat' or seafood, which are cooked using vegetable oil, animal fat, or a mixture.

The much-popular Japanese delight is often complemented with side dishes like mung bean sprouts, zucchini, garlic chips, or fried rice usually accompanied by a meal. Some restaurants provide a variety of sauces. In Japan, only soya sauce is typically offered.

Also Read | THESE Chinese Food Dishes Are Only Available And Made In India

Spent the day with my daughter, was much needed. Also, picking up another HD, ran into MBR/GBT issue. I not sure if I will make it to stream today. Still out shopping but home soon. Lunch date was 🔥 #teppanyaki #motherdaughtertime pic.twitter.com/DP0nTvsAEn — Evolaya (@Evolaya) January 21, 2020

Nothing brings people together like good food!

Thank you Chef Raymond for making lunch so much fun! 😂#zato #japanesecuisine #teppanyaki #chefraymond #gulfhotelbahrain

Video courtesy : Bineesh Chandran pic.twitter.com/9U0oDyUIE4 — Manju Warrier (@ManjuWarrier4) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Taylor Swift Dishes Out Fashion Inspo In 1 Outfit; From Boots To Off-shoulder Shirt Dress

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)