What Is Yoga Diet And How Does It Help In Leading Healthy Lifestyle?

In the last decade, there have been a number of diet types like Paleo, Keto and Vegan Diets, which have garnered much hype across the globe. The primary reason for such diets to be blindly followed by individuals is some people’s desire to lose those extra kilos. But the latest diet fad that is currently breaking the internet is Yoga Diet.

As the name suggests, a Yoga diet can only be followed by individuals who indulge in yoga sessions on a regular basis. Yoga not only helps you to stay in shape but it also aids in improving mental health. According to the Yoga practices, people who perform this form of exercise are supposed to eat certain food items only, instead of gorging on junk food.

What Is A Yoga Diet?

There are a lot of myths about yoga diet food items, wherein some believe in following a strict diet inclusive of only fruits, while others do not eat it at all. A Yoga Diet plays a significant role in leading a healthy life. It requires you to do yoga and plan your diet in a certain way. Know all about it here-

Yoga Diet Rules

Eat only organic veggies

If you ever come across a yoga diet expert or a yogic who has been performing yoga asanas over years, they will suggest you to consume chemical-free vegetables. Due to the presence of uric acid in chicken and other animal meats, non-vegetarian food items should be avoided completely when following a yoga diet. Most yoga practitioners believe that consumption of animal protein can lead to deadly diseases like cancers due to animal infections and toxins and hence advise against consuming it.

Include Sattvic food items in your diet

Sattvic foods are those foods which are not spicy in nature. Sattvic food items are vegan-friendly food items. They are simple foods which basically means purity and harmony i.e they are considered suitable for yoga practitioners. Sattvic food items include milk products like cheese and butter, along with fresh veggies, fruits, and wholemeal bread.

Consume meals with a gap of two hours prior and post your yoga sessions

Performing yoga for minimum twice daily during the yogic diet is highly recommended. The results won't be as effective if you switch your yoga sessions. Another important factor to keep in mind is that one should consume food two hours prior and post your yoga sessions only. Otherwise, you might face difficulty in performing yoga asanas and encounter some digestive issues.

Eat only 6 days a week

In order to switch to a yoga diet, you need to observe a full day fast, one day a week. The fasting day can be chosen according to your own will. There is no hard and fast rule about a specific day on which the fast should be observed. A fast is kept in order to cleanse your body and get rid of all the toxins. Individuals can have fresh fruits and water while keeping such fast. It is advised that only liquid foods should be consumed during this day.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. In case of health advisory kindly check with your doctor before following this diet as there could be different results for different individuals.