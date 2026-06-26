What's Chef Vikas Khanna Cooking With Bergner India?

On their partnership, one of the most popular faces representing Indian cuisine worldwide, Khanna, shared, "I have been a part of Bergner for almost a decade. For me, it's very important that any product I touch, it has to have a sense of conscience in what they do. With Bergner, the amount of innovation and the products we have focussed on are about how you can make your cooking healthy and not just the ingredients, but what you cook them in. It is very important to me that on every step of the way, innovation is there and how you make someone's life better by your products and Excalibur is all about that."