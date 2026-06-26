What's Chef Vikas Khanna Cooking With Bergner India?
Chef Vikas Khanna highlights how the new cookware collection from Bergner India focusses on conscious cooking, while keeping the idea of a stylish and visually rich kitchen intact.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
After uncovering restaurant style cooking secrets, celebrated chef Vikas Khanna is bringing world-class and innovative kitchen tools to Indian households. Cookware brand Bergner, in collaboration with Khanna, has recently unveiled the Excalibur range, its premium enameled cast iron cookware collection.
On their partnership, one of the most popular faces representing Indian cuisine worldwide, Khanna, shared, "I have been a part of Bergner for almost a decade. For me, it's very important that any product I touch, it has to have a sense of conscience in what they do. With Bergner, the amount of innovation and the products we have focussed on are about how you can make your cooking healthy and not just the ingredients, but what you cook them in. It is very important to me that on every step of the way, innovation is there and how you make someone's life better by your products and Excalibur is all about that."
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Excalibur's signature cookware cast iron range is available in dual tones - pink and teal, making modern kitchenware stylish and appealing to the eyes. It offers superior heat retention for consistent cooking, and cleaning afterwards will feel effortless. The cookware range is compatible across gas, induction and oven use, making it both functional and refined. The stove-to-table approach is evident in the artful designs, with each piece designed not only to perform but to be displayed, aligning with a new generation of consumers who value aesthetics as much as functionality.
Not just a bold visual identity and refined finish, Excalibur range, like all Bergner products, is completely toxin-free and enables safer, more conscious cooking.