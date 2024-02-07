Advertisement

With the wellness industry and the not so niche, niche of wellness influencers populating the crevices of the internet, it can get quite confusing to narrow down on the changes one wants to make in your lifestyle, for the sake of one's health. Green tea in this regard, makes for one of the more 'safe' options - something you essentially cannot go wrong with. While green tea is definitely known to have a wide array of benefits, there are also myths that surround its efficacy.

Does green tea help in weight loss?



Technically speaking, green tea does 'aid' weight loss. It has a certain stimulant which acts as an enabler for one's metabolism. However, the quantity and the overall impact of the same, is quite minimal.

Though green tea is suggested by several nutritionists and dieticians, practically speaking, it can only offer a little boost to your body's metabolism - not literally help you shed kilos.

Is green tea caffeine free?



All types of tea have caffeine in it. The only difference between the various tea types in this regard, is the amount of caffeine it possesses. Green tea too then, possesses caffeine. As a matter of fact, exquisite drinks like matcha and sencha too, do not come without their respective doses of caffeine.

Does green tea help in anti-ageing efforts?



Green tea is rich in antioxidants. This by effect, helps in doing away with free radicals also having a preventive impact on cell damage. That being said, it will not magically make your wrinkles disappear.

More simply put, it is definitely a healthier alternative to coffee.

Is green tea superior to other types of teas?



Green teas relatively healthier caffeine content and its palpable rich reservoir of antioxidants, definitely make it a frontrunning option for the health-conscious lot. However, the efficacy of green tea - or any tea for the matter, depends on the bodily concerns one is trying to target. Picking your tea then, needs to be a result oriented decision more than agreeing to a blanket statement of green tea's alleged superiority.