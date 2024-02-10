Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

World Pulses Day 2024: History, Significance And Benefits Of Adding Lentils To Your Diet

Let's delve into the history and significance of World Pulses Day as well as the benefits of adding lentils to your diet.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
World Pulses Day 2024
World Pulses Day 2024 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
World Pulses Day, observed on February 10th, is a global celebration that highlights the importance of pulses in achieving sustainable food systems and promoting healthy diets. According to FAO, “Building on the success of the International Year of Pulses (IYP) in 2016 implemented by FAO and recognizing the potential of pulses to further achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) designated 10 February as World Pulses Day (WPD).” Let's delve into the history and significance of World Pulses Day as well as the benefits of adding lentils to your diet.

Significance of World Pulses Day

World Pulses Day aims to raise awareness about the nutritional and environmental benefits of pulses, including lentils. Pulses are nutrient-dense, plant-based protein sources that are low in fat and high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. By promoting the consumption of pulses, World Pulses Day seeks to address global challenges such as hunger, malnutrition, and climate change.

Benefits of adding lentils to your diet

Nutrient-rich

Lentils are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with protein, fiber, complex carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. They are particularly rich in folate, iron, potassium, and manganese, making them an excellent addition to a balanced diet.

Heart health

Consuming lentils regularly has been linked to improved heart health due to their high fibre and low-fat content. The soluble fiber in lentils helps lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and hypertension.

Digestive health

Lentils are a rich source of dietary fiber, which promotes digestive health by preventing constipation, regulating bowel movements, and supporting a healthy gut microbiome. The fiber in lentils also helps stabilise blood sugar levels and promote satiety, making them beneficial for weight management.

Vegetarian protein source

Lentils are an excellent plant-based protein source for vegetarians and vegans, providing essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair, growth, and overall health. Incorporating lentils into meals can help meet daily protein requirements and support muscle strength and development.

Versatile and affordable

Lentils are incredibly versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes, including soups, stews, salads, curries, and side dishes. They are also budget-friendly and readily available, making them an accessible and affordable option for people of all income levels.
 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

