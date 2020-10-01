World Vegetarian Day Quotes And Wishes To Send To Friends And Family

World Vegetarian Day is celebrated every year on October 1. This day kickstarts the Vegetarian Awareness Month (October) and is used to promote the benefits of an all-veg diet. World Vegetarian Day 2020 will have its own theme to promote vegetarianism. On the occasion of this event, you can send your friends and family World Vegetarian Day wishes to promote a vegetarian diet. Here are some quotes on World Vegetarian Day that discuss the benefits of eating veg and avoiding meat-based products.

World Vegetarian Day quotes

Also Read | Argentine Vegans Raises Awareness Of Animal Treatment

With vegetarianism, you are well settled and know that your food habit isn’t getting someone killed and you are devouring the fresh things only.

There isn’t a single person on the face of the earth who has fallen sick due to the lack of non-vegetarian food. However, you can surely fall sick due to the lack of vegetables in your meal.

On this world vegetarian day, let us take an oath to remain vegetarian throughout life and inspire others to live happy and healthy.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Relishes Her Vegan Dessert, Calls It The 'healthiest And Yummiest'

Avoiding cruelty and accepting vegetarian food does offer the soul a huge relief.

It is sad to see that people often get upset on the vegetarians when they point out the pain people cause to animals. Rather than being upset, they should stop being the reason for such pain.

Even non-vegetarians would accept the fact that their dishes become further tastier when a dash of veggies are added to them. Happy world vegetarian day.

Also Read | Vegan Bodybuilder Shows Results After A 4-year Plant-based Diet, Says He 'feels Great'

People around the world hardly know the variety of dishes that are present in vegetarian culinary practice. Have it once to stay astounded.

World vegetarian day is here to let people the amazing benefits of being veg and sane at the same time. Healthy for you and others on the earth.

After being a vegetarian, I can look straight into the eyes of any animal because I don’t pay people to hurt them anymore. Happy World Vegetarian Day.

All that we could ever think of is hurting someone so much so that they will be killed and served. It happens daily on the dining table, stop the cruelty and be vegetarian.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios Takes Another Cheeky Dig At 'fellow Tennis Vegan' Djokovic For US Open Fiasco

[Promo source: @the_vegetarian_society Instagram]