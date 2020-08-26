Samantha Akkineni Relishes Her Vegan Dessert, Calls It The 'healthiest And Yummiest'

South superstar Samantha Akkineni recently turned vegan. On August 26, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her binging on a healthy vegan dragon fruit pie. Sharing the Instagram story, Samantha Akkineni wrote, “doesn’t get better than this”. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram story.

Samantha Akkineni enjoys her vegan dragon fruit pie

In this Instagram story, Samantha can be seen flaunting her clear and radiant skin as she enjoys her healthy vegan dragon fruit pie. Here, the actor can be spotted wearing a white shirt with golden buttons attached to it. She looks stunning in her no-makeup look. Samantha Akkineni mentioned nutritionist Sridevi Jasti in her story, and it seems like the pie was made by her. The actor thanked Sridevi Jasti and said that she knows the way to Samantha's heart. She also complimented the dessert saying, "the healthiest yummiest vegan dragon fruit pie".

Samantha Akkineni has been quite obsessed with green and vegan food. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her with a bunch of fresh carrots in her hand. The actor also mentioned the menu for the coming week in her caption and everything consisted of carrots. In the first picture, she can be seen wearing a grey kurta and sporting some light jewellery and make-up.

The next picture only featured a bunch of carrots. Nutritionist Sridevi Jasti also commented on Samantha's post. She said, "Incredible harvest! Wow!All from your terrace? The next batch is going to be sweeter. Carrots harvested in winter are sweeter." It seems like Akkineni has harvested them at her own house. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's photos.

Samatha Akkineni's caption read as: The menu this week ... Carrot juice , carrot pachadi , carrot halwa , carrot fry , carrot pakodi , carrot idli , carrot samosa ðŸ¤“ #growwithme

