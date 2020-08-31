Vegan Bodybuilder Shows Results After A 4-year Plant-based Diet, Says He 'feels Great'

Rob, a British YouTuber whose main focus is on bodybuilding and body coaching, recently launched a video titled - 'I ate a vegan diet for 4 years | Here's what happened to my body'. The video has received a lot of praise and has been termed as 'really insightful' and 'informative' by viewers. Let's take a closer look at the video:

Vegan diet results uploaded by the YouTuber

Rob, the vegan bodybuilder, started the video by explaining that 4 years ago, not a lot of people were switching to a plant-based diet and that he certainly had his doubts. Rob mentions in the video that he was unclear whether he would be able to maintain his body. In the video, Rob showed the viewers Dexa (DXA) Scans, which revealed his body fat and muscle-related information.

Rob then explained many genetical factors that also influenced the body fat ratio. Rob then moved on to show his result, wherein it was revealed that he had 13% body fat, to which the vegan bodybuilder said that he was happy with it. Rob also mentioned that he still maintained his body muscles quite well while following a vegan diet. Finally, Rob advised his fans and followers to try a plant-based diet in their food and 'see how they felt'.

Fans react to the 'vegan diet benefits' video

Most comments on the video were quite positive. Many fans mentioned that they were glad to see a new video by Rob while others wrote that his advice really helped them. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Vegan Physique's YouTube

Diving into the concepts of vegan diet results and vegan diet benefits, the Netflix show 'Game Changers' focussed on athletes who were on the top of their sports and followed a vegan diet. Many athletes on the show also mentioned that a vegan diet had given them more energy and made them leaner.

Many other news websites, research papers, and crowdsourced sites have also mentioned that the vegan diet's benefits outlast a meat diet one. Many scientific studies have also shown that eating meat is directly linked to having heart problems and that plants have more protein in them than meat does.

Promo Pic Credit: Vegan Physique's YouTube