Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious festival celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman. As devotees come together to honour the mighty deity known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Rama, exchanging heartfelt wishes and messages becomes an integral part of the celebrations. Here is the date and muhurat for Hanuman Jayanti as well as some heartfelt wishes and messages to share the joy of the festival.

Date and muhurat for Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti falls on the full moon day or Purnima, in the month of Chaitra according to the Hindu calendar, which is usually between March and April. According to Panchang, this year the festival will be celebrated on April 23, and the timing will begin from 3:25 AM early in the morning and end on the next day, April 24, at 5:20 AM.

Hanuman Jayanti | Image: Freepik

Wishes for Hanuman Jayanti

1. Wishing you a blessed Hanuman Jayanti filled with strength, courage, and devotion. May Lord Hanuman bless you with unwavering faith and the power to overcome all obstacles in life. Jai Shri Ram!

2. On this auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti, may the divine blessings of Lord Hanuman bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness. Let us strive to follow his noble virtues and serve humanity with selfless dedication.

3. Sending warm wishes on Hanuman Jayanti! May the divine grace of Hanumanji be with you today and always, guiding you towards righteousness and protecting you from harm.

4. Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May the blessings of Lord Hanuman illuminate your path with wisdom and fill your heart with boundless love and devotion.

Hanuman Jayanti | Image: Freepik

5. As we celebrate Hanuman Jayanti, let us emulate the humility, strength, and devotion of Lord Hanuman. May his divine presence inspire us to serve others with compassion and kindness.

6. Wishing you a joyous Hanuman Jayanti! May the blessings of Hanumanji bestow upon you the courage to face life's challenges and the wisdom to tread the path of righteousness.

7. On this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, may you be blessed with the divine grace and strength of Lord Hanuman to overcome all hurdles and achieve success in all your endeavours.

8. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family! May the celebrations of this holy day fill your home with joy, harmony, and spiritual bliss.

9. As we celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman, let us remember his unwavering devotion to Lord Rama and his exemplary courage. May his divine presence always protect us and guide us towards the path of righteousness.

10. Wishing you a blessed Hanuman Jayanti! May the blessings of Hanumanji shower upon you and your loved ones, filling your lives with peace, prosperity, and happiness.