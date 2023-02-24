5 Physical Activities To Do At Home To Relieve Exam Stress

Stress, especially exam stress can be troublesome. However, it can help in boosting your moral and make you feel competetive but an overdose of pressure can hamper your performance and learning abilities. There are a lot of students who suffer from mental health issues during exam season and get diverted towards bad habits including binge-eating, late night screen time.

All these can be a reason for one's stress to increase even more. Therefore, it is important to invest your energy in workouts which can make you feel good. Yes, according to a study published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, students who exercise more than five times a week are less likely to be stressed.

However, we understand that it is difficult to step out during exams. Therefore we're here with 5 workouts you can easily perform at home.

Kickboxing

Kickboxing is one of the most fun and effective workouts for cardio. It charges you up and helps you relieve stress. This can easily be done in the comfort of your home and has multiple variants. Kickboxing works on your muscles and strengthens you up and pumps up your endorphins which are your brain's neurotransmitters that make you feel good.

Yoga

There's hardly any health problem which yoga can't solve. And what better than meditation to cure your mental stress. Practice yoga asanas like Sukhasana, Uttanasana, Balasana daily to relieve exam stress. Just pick a peaceful corner in your home and fix a time for meditating.

Breathing exercises

If you are not a fan of high intensity workouts then try breathing exercise. It has a lot of variants like, modified lion's breath, progressive muscle relaxation, deep breathing and more. Just find a quiet spot at home, it can be your bed also. Now inhale for 5 seconds, wait for 6 seconds and then exhale for 7 seconds. This is one of the breathing techniques to relieve stress.

Stretching

You can even perform a few stress relieving activities while sitting on your chair. There are a handful of stretching workouts which can help you straighten your back and boost your productivity while prepping for exams. Although there are multiple stretching workouts, just try this one: Put your right hand at the back of your chair and place your left one at the top of your right thigh. Now inhale and exhale while gazing at your right shoulder. Repeat the exercise from the other side.

Jogging on the spot

It's understandable that you can't go out of the house due to time restraints during exam days. Therefore, on-spot jogging is another option you can consider to release your stress. You can either go on your terrace or can pick your bedroom for this workout. It makes you sweat and gives a boost to your happy hormones.

All images credit: pexels.com