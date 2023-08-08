Bella Hadid Shares Her Struggle With Lyme Disease, Know Its Symptoms, Causes, Treatment

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently opened up about her ongoing struggle with Lyme disease, shedding light on the challenges she has faced while prioritising her health over work commitments.

The 26-year-old has shared glimpses of her treatment, including blood transfusions and IV drips, with her followers. She highlighted the severity of the disease that she has been grappling with since she was just eleven-and-a-half years old. To shed light on this little-known disease, Republic Digital reached out to Dr Shweta Singhai, Consultant - Rheumatology at Sakra World Hospital.

2 things you need to know

Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium borrelia burgdorferi.

Prevention, early detection and antibiotics are the key to treatment.

Lyme Disease: Causes and prevalence

Lyme disease is an illness caused by the bacterium borrelia burgdorferi, which is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected tick. Dr Shweta Singhai says that Lyme disease is most commonly found in North America, Europe, Russia, Northwest China and Arabian countries. The condition is relatively rare in India. Between 3,000 to 5,000 cases are reported here annually compared to the staggering 300,000 in the United States.

(Lyme disease is an infectious illness caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi | Image: Shutterstock)

Recognising the symptoms of Lyme Disease

The symptoms of Lyme disease can vary. This include expanding rash, fever, headache, extreme tiredness, joint pain, swelling and muscle aches. Dr Singhai also highlights that some patients may experience irregular heartbeats and heart failure, while others may develop neurological symptoms such as facial palsy, meningitis or neuropathy. Early detection and timely treatment are crucial to managing the disease effectively.

(Common symptoms are rash, fever, headache, joint pain, swelling, and muscle aches | Image: Shutterstock)

Diagnosing Lyme Disease

Diagnosing Lyme disease involves a combination of assessing symptoms, considering the patient's history of tick exposure (eg travel to infested areas), and conducting specific antibody testing. A comprehensive evaluation is essential to accurately identify and treat the condition.

(Diagnosing involves a combination of assessing symptoms, considering the patient's history of tick exposure | Image: Shutterstock)

Treatment and prevention

Prevention plays a pivotal role in combating Lyme disease. Dr Singhai advises individuals to wear full-sleeved clothing while travelling to infested areas. They are also advised to use pesticides to reduce tick populations. In cases of infection, antibiotics such as Doxycycline are typically prescribed for a period of 2 to 3 weeks. Additionally, symptomatic treatment with painkillers and joint injections for arthritis may be employed. In severe cases, the disease can lead to conditions resembling Rheumatoid arthritis, necessitating the use of disease-modifying drugs.

Guarding against Lyme Disease: Current limitations

Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent Lyme disease. This makes awareness and preventive measures critical for individuals residing in or travelling to regions with higher tick activity. Moreover, medical researchers are actively investigating the long-term effects of Lyme disease, including chronic Lyme disease, where symptoms persist despite standard antibiotic treatment. Further understanding of the disease can potentially lead to more effective management strategies.