Bipasha Basu's Daughter Has Ventricular Septal Defect: All You Need To Know About It

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu recently shared the challenges her family faced after the birth of their baby girl, Devi, in November 2022. It came as a shock when they discovered that the child was born with Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) – a condition characterized by two holes in the heart's walls.

2 things you need to know

VSD in infants can cause feeding difficulties and respiratory infections.

Timely surgery and follow-up ensure excellent long-term prognosis.

Understanding Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD)

To shed light on this little-known heart condition, Republic Digital reached out to Dr. Ronak Sheth, an Interventional Pediatric Cardiologist. According to Dr. Sheth, VSD is a developmental defect that creates openings between the heart's two main pumping chambers – the right and left ventricles. These chambers are responsible for pumping blood into the lungs and the rest of the body, respectively.

(VSD creates openings between the heart's two main pumping chambers | Image: Shutterstock)

Identifying symptoms and treatment

Dr. Sheth explained that VSD is often diagnosed in early infancy, and some common symptoms include feeding difficulties, poor weight gain, repeated respiratory infections, and excessive sweating. Once diagnosed, infants with large VSDs may be prescribed medications to manage these symptoms until surgical repair is possible.

(It usually tested through ECG | Image: Cleveland)

The diagnosis of VSD is typically confirmed through tests like Echocardiography, Chest X-ray, and an Electrocardiogram (ECG). For infants with significant VSDs, an open-heart surgery is usually required to close the defect. In some cases, a minimally invasive technique called transcatheter device closure can be employed, where a button-like 'device' is placed in the heart through a blood vessel in the child's groin.

Long-term prognosis and follow-up care

Dr. Sheth provided assurance that with timely corrective surgery and successful post-operative recovery, the long-term prognosis for infants with VSD is usually excellent. However, regular follow-ups in the initial weeks following surgery are essential to monitor the baby's recovery.

Parents should remain attentive to the child's heart health and be vigilant for any rare late complications that may arise. Early intervention and consistent medical supervision can help ensure the best possible outcome for children born with VSD.

Caring for a child with VSD

For parents of a child diagnosed with VSD, taking specific precautions and making lifestyle changes can be beneficial. Dr. Sheth recommends maintaining good hygiene, preventing respiratory infections, adhering to recommended immunizations, ensuring adequate feeding and caloric intake, administering heart medications regularly, and closely monitoring for any worsening symptoms.