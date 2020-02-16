Beverages To Avoid If You're Trying To Lose Weight In A Better & More Efficient Way

Weight loss is one of the toughest tasks for an individual as cutting down on certain foods and beverages can be a challenging chore. The more you try to follow a diet, the more you crave for your favourite food. However, when on a diet it is important to know what to have and what to avoid. Here is a compilation of a few beverages you should avoid when trying to lose weight.

Soda

According to Natalie Rizzo (New York dietician), soda is loaded with unnecessary sugar and calories that slow down the process of weight loss. These drinks are not filling too, that is why it is better to avoid these during weight loss journey.

Diet drinks

From diet soda to diet iced tea, these drinks instead of helping in weight loss, enhance your calorie intake which is bad for weight loss. According to Rizzo, instead of these, you can drink freshly prepared fruit juices without sugar.

Sweetened tea

Sweetened tea can rack up about 100 calories and more than 20 grams of sugar per drink which is not a good thing when you are trying to lose weight. Instead of this, you can have green tea or chamomile tea or any kind of unsweetened tea.

Sweet Coffee drinks

According to the dietician, when you are out and about to have coffee, try to avoid the tempting options like vanilla lattes or caramel macchiato. She said that the syrup that gives these drinks flavour has more sugar and calories than desserts. Instead of this, you can opt for a regular coffee with some milk.

Fruity cocktails

Alcohol consumption can hinder your weight loss efforts on a very large scale. Fruity cocktails like Daiquiris, Pina Coladas and Mojitos have a huge amount of sugar that increases the calorie intake and hinders your weight loss.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash (Picture by Blake Wisz)