Can You Have Coronavirus Without Symptoms? Here's All You Need To Know

The rapidly spreading Coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, has created a panicky situation across the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared this outbreak a pandemic as countries are witnessing an increasing number of confirmed cases. The Centre for Disease Control in the United States has advised people to stay prepared for disruptions in their regular lifestyle, which might be necessary when the Coronavirus spreads.
According to a report, various studies regarding the Coronavirus outbreak in different countries have brought questions about the way it spreads. The United States’ officials have said that the novel virus spreads through people who are already showing symptoms, which include fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.
However, many Coronavirus-affected people were infected by other people, who were not showing symptoms — they were asymptomatic. According to a report, more than six studies have shown that people without visible symptoms infected others. But federal officials also revealed that though asymptomatic transmission can occur, that does not make it an important factor in the spread of the novel virus. As per a report, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar on March 1, 2020, said that the spread of infection without showing symptoms is “not the major driver” of the increase of cases of COVID-19.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry cough, and tiredness. But some patients might experience stuffy nose, sore throat, aches, nasal congestion, or diarrhoea.
It has been revealed that around 80 per cent of the people, who suffer from COVID-19 experience mild cases, which is similar to a regular cold. Therefore, they recover without any special treatment.
However, according to the WHO, about one in six people, become seriously sick. They include the elderly and people who have an underlying medical condition including high blood pressure, diabetes or chronic respiratory disease, among others, are at a higher risk of serious illnesses from the novel Coronavirus.
COVID-19 is a viral disease. Therefore, the use of antibiotics will turn out to be ineffective in the infection. Moreover, antiviral drugs that are prescribed for flu will also not make any difference. Therefore, there is no vaccine to date. The recovery depends on the affected person’s immune system.
No vaccination is available for COVID-19. But there are various preventive measures that you can take to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Organisations like WHO and CDC have recommended people to take these precautions.
Besides, people remain confused about who needs to wear a mask. Moreover, fake information on the internet also emphasizes that everyone should wear them. Therefore, WHO has revealed that these people need to use a mask.
