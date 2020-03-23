Can You Have Coronavirus Without Symptoms? Here's All You Need To Know

The rapidly spreading Coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, has created a panicky situation across the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared this outbreak a pandemic as countries are witnessing an increasing number of confirmed cases. The Centre for Disease Control in the United States has advised people to stay prepared for disruptions in their regular lifestyle, which might be necessary when the Coronavirus spreads.

Can you have Coronavirus without symptoms?

According to a report, various studies regarding the Coronavirus outbreak in different countries have brought questions about the way it spreads. The United States’ officials have said that the novel virus spreads through people who are already showing symptoms, which include fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.

However, many Coronavirus-affected people were infected by other people, who were not showing symptoms — they were asymptomatic. According to a report, more than six studies have shown that people without visible symptoms infected others. But federal officials also revealed that though asymptomatic transmission can occur, that does not make it an important factor in the spread of the novel virus. As per a report, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar on March 1, 2020, said that the spread of infection without showing symptoms is “not the major driver” of the increase of cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Symptoms

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry cough, and tiredness. But some patients might experience stuffy nose, sore throat, aches, nasal congestion, or diarrhoea.

It has been revealed that around 80 per cent of the people, who suffer from COVID-19 experience mild cases, which is similar to a regular cold. Therefore, they recover without any special treatment.

However, according to the WHO, about one in six people, become seriously sick. They include the elderly and people who have an underlying medical condition including high blood pressure, diabetes or chronic respiratory disease, among others, are at a higher risk of serious illnesses from the novel Coronavirus.

National Health Service (NHS), the United Kingdom have also identified symptoms that one can look out for. They include:

A high temperature: If one feels hot to touch their chest or back

A new continuous cough: if one has started to cough continuously

Symptoms of the #Coronavirus (COVID-19) can be similar to the cold or flu. This chart can help you break it down. pic.twitter.com/JMn1pAIK69 — Boots (@BootsUK) March 18, 2020

Recovery

COVID-19 is a viral disease. Therefore, the use of antibiotics will turn out to be ineffective in the infection. Moreover, antiviral drugs that are prescribed for flu will also not make any difference. Therefore, there is no vaccine to date. The recovery depends on the affected person’s immune system.

How do you prevent Coronavirus from spreading?

No vaccination is available for COVID-19. But there are various preventive measures that you can take to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Organisations like WHO and CDC have recommended people to take these precautions.

Avoid large events and gatherings

Avoid close contact with people who are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms

Try to keep distance between yourself and others

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or rub alcohol-based sanitizer containing more than 60 per cent alcohol

Thank you @DrNataliaBecker for accepting our #SafeHands challenge to help get the word out about the best ways to prevent #COVID19 and other diseases.

Together, we can save lives.https://t.co/8hIZOwfmHt — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 22, 2020

Cover your mouth and nose with tissue or elbow while coughing or sneezing. Dispose-off the used tissue

Avoid touching eyes, nose and face with unclean hands

Avoid sharing utensils and other household items if you are unwell

#COVID19: Be KIND to address stigma during #coronavirus. ❤️



👉 Everything you need to know about this new respiratory illness 👉🏾 https://t.co/yMzKstKrcw



Remember: wash you hands. 🧼🤲 pic.twitter.com/NwSGGykgF9 — PAHO/WHO (@pahowho) March 21, 2020

Clean and disinfect surfaces that you touch regularly

Avoid visiting public places or taking public transportation if you are sick

Also read: Coronavirus Tips & Guidelines Outlined By The World Health Organization (WHO)

Also read: Which Countries Can Indians Not Return From Due To Coronavirus?

Coronavirus tips: Who should wear a mask?

Besides, people remain confused about who needs to wear a mask. Moreover, fake information on the internet also emphasizes that everyone should wear them. Therefore, WHO has revealed that these people need to use a mask.

If you are healthy, but taking care of a person with suspected infection.

When you are coughing or sneezing

HOW and WHEN to use a MASK



If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected #COVID19 infection.



Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing. pic.twitter.com/PW6TpEIMAQ — WHO Uganda (@WHOUganda) March 16, 2020

Masks are more effective when combined with frequent hand-cleaning with soap or alcohol-based sanitizer

If one uses a mask, they should know how to use and dispose of it.

Also read: Coronavirus Tips: Who Should Wear A Mask? Read Details

Also read: Coronavirus Affects All German States, Total In The Country Reaches 1,139