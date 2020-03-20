Which Countries Can Indians Not Return From Due To Coronavirus?

India has extended its ban on international passengers who are arriving in the country. According to a report, the officials have also refused to allow entry to the Indian passport holders living in Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Europe by March-end. Moreover, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that passengers hailing from these countries will be prohibited with effect from March 18, 2020. Therefore, no airline will board people from those places to India with effect from 1200 GMT from March 18. Read on to know more about Coronavirus affected countries in the world:
European Union has 27 countries and the European trade association consists of four countries including Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. Earlier, the entry of foreign passport holders and Overseas Indian Citizen (OCI) was prohibited. However, Indian passport holders could enter the country.
After the Indian government imposed new travel restrictions, Indians from countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom cannot return to the country. Passengers travelling from these places are banned from entering India. Moreover, people, who have visited Spain, France, Germany South Korea, China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea on or after February 15, 2020, are ordered to be quarantined. According to the latest VISA restrictions updates, passengers coming from or transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait after 1200 GMT on March 18, 2020, are also ordered to be quarantined.
The ban will affect various airlines, who would have to cancel flights into the country till the end of the month. According to a report, many foreign and international carriers had cancelled more than 500 flights to and fro India, even before the government’s decision of closing and implementing ban came into existence. Therefore, following the new announcement, cancellations will be initiated by the European carriers.
It is also mandatory for passengers, who are arriving from the Republic of Korea or Italy, to have a COVID-19 Negative Certificate. However, people travelling from Italy are banned to enter India with effect from March 18, 2020. On the other hand, the Indian government has strongly recommended people to avoid travelling to Coronavirus affected countries, especially when it is unnecessary. This will help to combat the effect of the novel Coronavirus.
Moreover, honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also emphasised on the importance of social distancing in his recent speech and announced a self-imposed 'Janta Curfew' for March 22, 2020 (Sunday) from 7 am to 9 pm. He has also asked to clap or ring bells at 5 pm and appreciate people and medical staff for five minutes as they have been working relentlessly during the rough phase.
Many countries have imposed a lockdown. When China announced to shut down Wuhan, it took the world by surprise. Quarantine, at this scale, has never been tried. Moreover, other countries with vastly-spreading Coronavirus, have opted for similar measures to combat the disease. However, Italy, Spain, and Germany are not as strict as Wuhan.
