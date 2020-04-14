Coronavirus Lockdown: Tips To Protect Your Mental Health Amid The Lockdown

The number of patients with coronavirus is rising at a rapid rate and people may face a lot of challenges during the lockdown days and this, in turn, can snatch away their peace. People may get anxious, scared, panic, paranoid, depressed and even suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). To help people enhance their mental well-being, listed below are some important strategies. Here are some tips to Protect Mental Health During the Lockdown by Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road.

Tips for protecting mental health amid Coronavirus lockdown

What people may experience during coronavirus?

Panic attacks: With the news of the novel Coronavirus, people are suffering from panic attacks. When people get anxious they tend to suffer from panic attacks.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD): It is an anxiety disorder in which people have recurring, unwanted thoughts, ideas or sensations (obsessions) that make them feel driven to do something repetitively. There are two vital things when it comes to OCD, one – people already being diagnosed with it and may have re-emergence of an old problem. They may be fine before the COVID-19 outbreak. Likewise, new OCD cases have also emerged owing to the fear in the minds of people. They feel that even they may get infected by coronavirus if they do not wash their hands, disinfect their house or step out of the house.

Psychosis: It can be described as a condition that affects the way your brain processes information. One might see, hear, or believe things that aren’t real. It is a symptom and not an illness. This may happen when one stops taking medications that lead to reemergent of psychosis. Also, new psychosis cases can also emerge because of anxiety.

Depression: Since, staying at home and social distancing is recommended, people are living a mundane life now and are unable to disclose their feelings to anyone. This may trigger a depressive episode and people may end up feeling lonely as well.

Tips to follow

Instead of getting depressed, paranoid or scared, organise your day and make a list of the activities you want to do.

Balance your house chores and do not spend all the time doing them. Get some ‘ME’ time for yourself and relax.

Journaling can also be a good option. Maintain a journal about your activities, pen down your thoughts and feelings.

Try relaxation techniques such as meditation and yoga on a daily basis. Doing so can help you beat anxiety and depression. If you feel anxious then seek immediate medical attention.

Do activities that make you happy and bring your peace. Reading, listening to music, solving puzzles, watching educational programs, painting or gardening can be a good idea.

Physical health and mental health go hand-in-hand. Exercising at home can help one de-stress. One can do aerobics, stretching, walking or play hide and seek with their kids.

Stick to a well-balanced and a healthy diet. Eat fresh fruits and vegetables, avoid binge eating and junk food that causes bloating and gas as it is loaded with salt. Stay hydrated and avoid smoking and drinking alcohol. Make sure you get a good night’s sleep.

Keep in touch with your family members and friends over the phone. Spend quality time with your family (but don’t forget to maintain the 6 feet distance).

Stay away from social media and instead, watch entertaining programs.

Only believe the information that comes from reliable sources. Do not believe in rumours.

