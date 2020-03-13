Coronavirus In UK: Odion Ighalo, Scott McTominay Arrive At Carrington Wearing Masks

The deadly Coronavirus disease has spread its wings all over the world. The outbreak of the disease has resulted in the suspension of all the leagues around the world. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently tested positive for Coronavirus. Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has also been hit by the disease. FA announced that Premier League will be suspended till April and players are advised to take precautions.

Coronavirus in UK: Premier League suspended

It needed a PL manager to contract the virus for them to act! Embarrassing leadership from the @premierleague — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus in UK: Odion Ighalo and Scott McTominay taking precautions

Odion Ighalo and Scott McTominay were spotted entering Manchester United's training wearing masks. The Manchester United duo was pictured taking precautions to avoid contracting the virus. However, with the outbreak of Coronavirus in UK, it is likely that all the teams will cancel their practice sessions for a while. Odion Ighalo recently joined Manchester United on a loan move from a Chinese Club Changchun Yatai F.C. Ighalo was kept under quarantine for few days when he first joined Manchester United.

Ighalo and McTominay arriving at Carrington today #mulive [men] pic.twitter.com/kuwGs9s9hA — utdreport (@utdreport) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus in UK a widespread pandemic

Coronavirus initiated from China before spreading across the world. Coronavirus in UK got acknowledged majorly when Arteta and Hudson-Odoi got hit by the disease. Other leagues like Serie A, LaLiga and Ligue 1 have also been suspended until further notice. UEFA have announced that they have suspended Champions League and Europa League action until further notice.

I hope the government know what they’re doing. Hope they’re getting the right advice. Seems so at odds with other countries. 🤞🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus in UK: Premier League pundits not happy with the league

Hey @premierleague / @EFL you are making a right mess of this one! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus in UK: Watford boss, Nigel Pearson blames the Premier League