Coronavirus In UK: Liverpool Confirm 10 New Coronavirus Cases After Atletico Madrid Game

Liverpool have confirmed 10 new cases of Coronavirus after Wednesday’s Champions League clash between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid. The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid fixture was open to the fans despite growing cases of Coronavirus in UK and the decision to allow fans has now been criticised by fans and authorities alike. Close to 3,000 fans travelled from Madrid, one of the worst affected areas in Spain, to watch Atletico record a memorable win over the reigning European Champions.

Coronavirus outbreak: 10 new cases of Coronavirus registered after Liverpool vs Atletico clash

The Coronavirus outbreak saw the Valencia vs Atalanta clash played behind closed doors, as was the case with the PSG vs Dortmund game. However, despite the increasing number of cases of Coronavirus in UK, the authorities proceeded with the Liverpool-Atletico game in a normal fashion, allowing the fans to witness the game. However, according to the Liverpool Echo, with 10 new cases of Coronavirus in UK from Liverpool, the authorities are left to rue their lack of proactiveness to prevent the disaster.

Tonight, 1000s of Atletico Madrid fans are in Liverpool - despite their own city being in virtual lockdown, INCLUDING their own matches, because Madrid's been ravaged by Coronavirus (782 cases, 35 deaths).

This is total madness.

What the hell is the British Government doing???? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak: LaLiga, Serie A suspended; Bundesliga to follow suit

Madrid is one of the worst affected cities by the Coronavirus outbreak in Spain with 1,388 confirmed cases, while Spain has a total of 2,968, with 88 deaths to date. The number of instances related to Coronavirus in UK has also seen a massive hike, and the Premier League may soon be suspended after three Leicester City players were reported to exhibit symptoms of the virus. LaLiga, Eredivise and Serie A have already been suspended with Bundesliga likely to follow suit.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid highlights: Diego Simeone's men knock out defending Champions

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid put on a show against Liverpool, clinching the Round of 16 Champions League match 4-2 on aggregate. Heading into the second leg with a 1-0 advantage, Atletico Madrid conceded a Georgino Wijnaldum header to restore parity and take the match to extra time. Roberto Firmino put Liverpool in front, only for a Marcos Llorente brace and an Alvaro Morata goal to seal a famous win for Atletico Madrid.

