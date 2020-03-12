Coronavirus Testing Centre In Mumbai: Kasturba Hospital In Chinchpokli Among Others

Two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Mumbai on March 11, 2020. Due to the contagious nature of the COVID 19 virus, significant measures are being taken to ensure that the spread of the disease is limited. Here is a look at coronavirus testing centres in Mumbai that you need to be aware of, in case you see the symptoms occurring.

Coronavirus testing centres in Mumbai

Kasturba Hospital, Chinchpokli

Kasturba hospital at Chinchpokli in Mumbai is the main centre to get yourself tested for Coronavirus. According to a report by a leading daily, BMC commissioner Suresh Kakani had told the daily that Kasturba hospital has been put up with 28 beds and has space for another 100 in case more patients come in. Kasturba Hospital reportedly has close to 4,900 personal equipment for protection. They also reportedly have close to 3000 N95 masks. They also have arrangements done to get more of them, in case needed.

Other hospitals in Mumbai city

A number of hospitals have been set up for Coronavirus isolation facilities in Mumbai city. According to various reports The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department, Maharashtra, had issued a statement saying that isolation camps are available at all district hospitals and government colleges. Another report suggests the availability of the following hospitals.

HBT Trauma Care in Jogeshwari

Bhabha in Bandra and Kurla

Rajawadi in Ghatkopar

Other Coronavirus testing centres in Maharashtra

Around 52 testing centres are spread across the country for Coronavirus detection. In Maharashtra, this testing centre is available in Kasturba Hospital and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur. Here is a map of all the centres.

Image taken from ICMR website

Prevention methods according to WHO

World Health Organisation is a part of the United Nations. The WHO had also declared Coronavirus as a pandemic. Their official Instagram handle recently revealed the steps to follow in order to keep Coronavirus away. Have a look at the video put up by them here.

