Jurgen Klopp Fumes At Liverpool Fans Outside The Tunnel Amidst Coronavirus Fright

Football News

Jurgen Klopp yelled at fans outside the tunnel at Anfield telling them to put their hands away instead of offering them high fives from players.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fumed at fans with their hands outside the Anfield tunnel amid Coronavirus fears. The German manager walked onto the pitch for his teams' pre-game warmup and yelled at fans to keep their hands away. Watch the 'Jurgen Klopp angry at fans' video as well as the Liverpool vs Atletico highlights below. 

ALSO READ: Diego Simeone Compares Jan Oblak With Messi After Goalkeeper's Performance Vs Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp Coronavirus fears: Jurgen Klopp angry at a reporter

Just over a week ago, following elimination from the FA Cup at the expense of Chelsea, a reporter felt the brunt of a Jurgen Klopp post match press conference when asking him about the Coronavirus epidemic. Here is the Jurgen Klopp post match press conference following the Chelsea loss.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Take A Beating Online After Dramatic Champions League Exit To Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp Coronavirus fears: Jurgen Klopp angry at fans

Ahead of the must-win Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp was not too pleased with the Anfield faithful. Having gestured wildly at the supporters presumably because of the fear of the spread of Coronavirus, the 52-year-old Liverpool boss shunned the handshakes from fans outside the tunnel and yelled at them to keep their hands away. Here is the Jurgen Klopp angry at fans video: 

Jurgen Klopp Coronavirus fears: Introducing the new 'Elbow Bump"

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp Criticises Atletico Madrid's Tactics After Liverpool's Humiliating UCL Defeat

Sports stars have been advised to avoid handshakes before and after games as handshakes are one possible way of contracting the Coronavirus disease. However, the Jurgen Klopp Coronavirus fears were tackled well by the German with a new 'Elbow Bump'.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid Highlights: Jurgen Klopp's Men Stunned At Anfield

Liverpool vs Atletico highlights:

Fans that missed the live Champions League encounter can catch the Liverpool vs Atletico highlights here:

 

First Published:
COMMENT
