Jurgen Klopp Fumes At Liverpool Fans Outside The Tunnel Amidst Coronavirus Fright

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fumed at fans with their hands outside the Anfield tunnel amid Coronavirus fears. The German manager walked onto the pitch for his teams' pre-game warmup and yelled at fans to keep their hands away. Watch the 'Jurgen Klopp angry at fans' video as well as the Liverpool vs Atletico highlights below.

Jurgen Klopp Coronavirus fears: Jurgen Klopp angry at a reporter

Just over a week ago, following elimination from the FA Cup at the expense of Chelsea, a reporter felt the brunt of a Jurgen Klopp post match press conference when asking him about the Coronavirus epidemic. Here is the Jurgen Klopp post match press conference following the Chelsea loss.

This honestly deserves a slow clap! Jurgen Klopp gives a 'spot on' answer to this reporter's question about the Coronavirus. Well done! How can you not love this guy! pic.twitter.com/tZOqeWBGCO — BoestMode (@BoestMode) March 5, 2020

Jurgen Klopp Coronavirus fears: Jurgen Klopp angry at fans

Ahead of the must-win Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp was not too pleased with the Anfield faithful. Having gestured wildly at the supporters presumably because of the fear of the spread of Coronavirus, the 52-year-old Liverpool boss shunned the handshakes from fans outside the tunnel and yelled at them to keep their hands away. Here is the Jurgen Klopp angry at fans video:

“Put your hands away you f**king idiots” pic.twitter.com/JkZYgb7XJh — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) March 11, 2020

Jurgen Klopp Coronavirus fears: Introducing the new 'Elbow Bump"

Sports stars have been advised to avoid handshakes before and after games as handshakes are one possible way of contracting the Coronavirus disease. However, the Jurgen Klopp Coronavirus fears were tackled well by the German with a new 'Elbow Bump'.

Liverpool vs Atletico highlights:

Fans that missed the live Champions League encounter can catch the Liverpool vs Atletico highlights here: