Coronavirus Testing Centre In Washington: Here's Where You Can Get Tested For COVID-19

As of March 12, 2020, US has confirmed 539 cases across 34 states including Washington, according to the New York Times. Washington State, Oregan, New York and others have declared emergencies. As per reports, many schools across the city have shut down. The government has opened several testing centres in Washington. Here is a list of few centres where one can get safely tested for the COVID-19, Novel Coronavirus.

University of Washington Medical Centre

As per reports, the University of Washington Medical centre can currently test 40 to 50 people per day. The testing, for now, is reportedly only for students and employees but soon the University of Washington Medical Centre plans to expand the program to first responders. Washington reportedly has the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 in the US.

Snoqualmie valley hospital

Snoqualmine Valley Hospital is a new testing centre for COVID-19. It was announced on March 9, 2020, that it is open for patients who show symptoms of coronavirus. As per reports, the testing site will be open from 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays.

Recently, the WHO has taken to their official Instagram account to share some preventive measures with regards to Coronavirus. They have also spoken about how you can follow some basic rules to prevent the spread of the virus. Check out their informative posts here:

