Countries Where Coronavirus Has Not Yet Spread, Read On To Know About THESE Places

The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has been on an increasing spree. According to media reports, the death toll from the novel coronavirus has reportedly exceeded worldwide than the number of deaths in mainland China. Reportedly, the figures from the World Health Organization and public health agencies, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 6,400 worldwide and infected over 169,000 which amounts to be 127 percent higher than China where the outbreak originated as per the media reports.

However, there are still some countries wherein reportedly the coronavirus is yet to be detected. The virus has reportedly spread around 127 countries but if media reports are to be believed, there are still some countries where the COVID-19 cases are yet to be confirmed. Here are the countries without coronavirus.

Here are some countries where coronavirus has not spread

Angola

Angola is a South African nation that has reportedly not been detected with coronavirus cases till now. The population of the country is around 32, 866, 272. However, to take precautions, Angola has shut down borders for all its officials amidst the frightening coronavirus outbreak.

Bahamas

The Bahamas is a country in the West Indies which is yet to be diagnosed with coronavirus. The population of the country is around 393, 244. According to media reports, a cruise ship that has reported having two passengers diagnosed with coronavirus is stationed 40 kilometres southwest of the Bahamas which can spell bad news for the country.

Barbados

Barbados is an Eastern Caribbean island which is yet to have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The population of the country is around 287, 375. Reportedly, there is also no ban on travelling to Barbados amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Belize

The country which is located on the Central Eastern coast of Central America has reportedly no confirmed cases of coronavirus. The population of the country is around 397,628. However, according to media sources, Prime Minister Dean Barrow along with Health Minister Pablo Marin held a meeting recently to prepare the country with some precautionary measures.

