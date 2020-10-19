James Dyson Sells Singapore's Tallest Penthouse For $54 Million After Record Purchase

British billionaire James Dyson and his wife are reportedly selling their triplex Singapore penthouse for less the record purchase price of $73.8 million. According to The Business Times report, the Dysons, the couple behind the self-named British consumer electronics company, are selling the penthouse at Wallich Residence for $62 million after record purchase in June 2019.

Singapore’s tallest penthouse occupies the top three levels of the 64-storey Guoco Tower which comes with its own swimming pool, jacuzzi room and bar facilities. The Dysons had purchased the penthouse after announcing his decision to move the company’s headquarters to Singapore. Dyson, an outspoken advocate for Brexit, was accused of hypocrisy when he announced his intention to move the operations but the company maintained that the decision had nothing to do with Brexit.

Inventor of first bagless vacuum cleaner

Dyson wasn’t impressed with his family’s vacuum and set out to invent a better version in 1978 using a cyclone to lift dirt. After five years of testing and 5,127 prototypes, the industrial designer invented the world's first bagless vacuum cleaner. The improved version with its inner-cyclone mechanism reportedly separated air and dust at a speed of 924 mph and could pull cigarette smoke from the air. According to a Forbes report, the firm currently employs more than 5,800 engineers around the world.

The Dyson family owns another property worth 50 million Singapore Dollar and the company reportedly said that the sale doesn’t suggest any shift in the company’s objective. According to media reports, the buyer of Wallich Residence unit is Indonesian-born tycoon Leo Koguan, who co-founded IT product and services company SHI International.

