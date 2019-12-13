Derma Roller: A Step By Step Guide To Perfect The Micro-needling Procedure

Poking your skin with hundreds of needles might seem painful but it improves your skin’s health. A derma roller is a small roller that has a number of small needles on it that you use to make holes in your skin, a process called micro-needling. Micro-needling is often referred to as derma rolling or collagen induction therapy is a cosmetic procedure in which thousands of tiny little needles are inserted into the surface of the skin via a rolling or stamping device. That small rolling device is called a derma roller. Using a derma roller is fairly simple, though you should clean both your skin and the derma roller before and after use.

How to use a derma roller?

Purchase a renowned and safe roller, making sure it’s well-reviewed and from a verified seller before making your selection. Clean the derma roller properly. Disinfect the roller before use. Tiny needles are penetrating your skin, so the cleaning process is a must. Soak the roller in 70% isopropyl alcohol. Leave it for 10 minutes. Wash your skin in warm water. It's important to start with clean skin. If you are using needles longer than 0.5 millimetres long, you need to also disinfect your skin. Longer needles mean deeper penetration, which in turn can lead to infection. Gently wipe rubbing alcohol (70% isopropyl) all across your skin. Start with using numbing cream, only if you are not pain patient, numbing your skin would help you tolerate the pain. If you have needles that are 1.0 millimetre or longer. Rub a lidocaine cream into the area, and leave it for 20 minutes before you start rolling. Roll horizontally over the forehead, cheeks, chin back and forth. Then, go vertically on the forehead up and down up to three times. Finally, go diagonally across the face. Stop rolling after 2 minutes, particularly on your face. You can overdo it with micro-needling, especially on your face. Therefore, it's a good idea to limit each rolling session to under 2 minutes if you can. Use a derma roller every other day or so. Using it too often can lead to inflammation. At most, try using your derma roller 3 to 5 times a week, making sure to give your skin a break every now and then. Rinse your face. Hydrate it with a sheet mask. Another option is applying an anti-ageing or anti-wrinkle serum after you're done. Clean your derma roller dish soap and warm water. And disinfect it in 70% isopropyl alcohol for 10 minutes.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

