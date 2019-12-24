Diet Has Greater Impact On Women's Emotional Well-being Compared To Men, Suggests Study

It is well established that consuming a balanced diet aids in maintaining physical and mental well-being. Eating a nutrient-rich diet reportedly helps a person to also take care of their emotional well-being. Now, a study has revealed that women may need a more nutrient-rich and healthier diet for emotional well-being.

Diet impacts women's emotional well being more than men

A leading neuroscience journal in the USA has published a study which suggests that there are substantial differences in a woman and a man's brain which command mental illnesses. The study suggests that the anatomical and functional difference between men and women aid to their independent physiologies and psychological well-being. Researcher Lina Begdache led a team of researchers who conducted a detailed study about the connection of a healthy diet to mental health.

Lina Begdache is a professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University, New York where she conducted an anonymous study with 563 participants. The sample size of the study included 48% men and 52% women. This study concluded that women are less likely to experience mental well-being unless they follow a healthy lifestyle and eat a balanced diet.

According to Lina Begdache's statement regarding her study, women may need a larger spectrum of nutrients to support mood, compared to men. Lina expressed further that these findings may help explain the reason why women are twice more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety, compared to men. Though today's diet is high in energy, Lina believes it lacks key nutrients that support brain anatomy and functionality. Lina added furthermore that gender-based differential food and energy intake may explain the differential brain volumes and connectivity between females and males.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.