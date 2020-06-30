Doctor's Day Status And Messages That You Can Share With Doctors

Due to the current pandemic, the world is going through a difficult time. It is even more difficult for doctors who are working tirelessly to ensure that all those that are infected are provided with proper medical facilities. Their contributions and hard work deserve our gratitude every day.

On July 1, National Doctor’s Day is celebrated to honour the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was a great physician and also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. Doctor's Day is also celebrated in other countries like Brazil, Australia, United States and others. Here are some Doctor's Day status and messages that are tailor-made for the important occasion.

Doctor's Day WhatsApp Status and Messages

People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness they still remain in his debt. Happy Doctor’s Day 2020.

A Doctor's profession is the only one which works unceasingly to annihilate itself. Happy Doctor’s Day 2020.

Only a doctor is blessed with the magical powers to treat a life, to bring health into our lives and to be there with us when we have lost all the hopes. Happy Doctor’s Day 2020.

This world has become a better and healthier place to live in with doctors bringing joy of health and goodness to our lives. Happy Doctor’s Day.

Happy Doctor’s Day to all the doctors who always put their patients first and do their best to gift health to their patients.

Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients. Happy Doctor’s Day 2020.

The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease. Happy Doctor’s Day 2020.

A doctor is bestowed with the eye to see and treat weakness in mankind. He is the one who can give us hope when we are in doom. Sending warm wishes to you on Doctor’s Day 2020.

Happy Doctor’s Day! You are the true hero of our universe

Wishing a very Happy Doctor's Day to a good doctor of the world! Thank you for your service towards humanity! I salute you!

Happy Doctor's Day to all the doctors near and far! Your dedication and compassion for curing and saving lives is what makes the world a better place!

It Is your deed that makes us feel proud. It is great to have a doctor in the family. Wish you a very Happy Doctor's Day

Thank you for making the hospital feel like home with your care and compassion. Happy Doctors Day!

Thanks for making me love life again. Thanks also for easing my pain. You mean a lot to me. Keep blessing people wherever you go. Happy Doctors Day!

Thank you, Doctor for everything. You have done to keep me in the pink of health and best of spirits!

On this Doctor’s Day, I want to thank you as I am hearty and healthy again. Happy Doctor’s Day!

May all your days be as wonderful as you have made all of mine. Happy Doctor’s Day!