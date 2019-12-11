Effects Of Sleep Deprivation And Tips To Follow To Sleep Well

A 2019 study by the University of Colorado Boulder, published in the Journal of Experimental Physiology, proposed a new potential mechanism through which one can trace how sleep influences an individual’s heart health and overall physiology. The study states that people who do not get 7 hours of sleep at night often suffer from lower blood levels of microRNAs that play a key role in maintaining vascular health. Through time, while such studies have led to the discovery that people who do not get enough sleep are at a greater risk of experiencing a stroke or heart attack. There is an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and death in persons who sleep less than 6 hours every day than those who sleep more. Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, Senior Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai lists effects of sleep deprivation and tips to sleep well.

Sleep deprivation effects

The effect of acute sleep deprivation results in cognitive impairment, which includes deficits in behavioural alertness and vigilant attention, lack of logical reasoning, errors in simple tasks, accidents, poor work performance, poor mood, irritability, low energy, decreased libido and poor judgement. On the other hand, chronic sleep deprivation (CSD) results in accidents, workplace errors, inappropriate drowsiness and unplanned naps with consequences both at home and at the workplace.

One must thus cultivate healthy sleeping habits for a healthy heart, never underestimating the importance of a good night’s sleep. The prescribed duration of sleep is nothing less than 7 to 9 hrs. The depth of sleep is as important as its duration as this happens to be the time when the body undergoes repair, restoration and rest.

The following are a few tips to help you sleep well:

Avoid tea, coffee, cola drinks, chocolates, smoking and alcohol at least 6 hours before your sleeping time.

Do not exercise 6 hours before you sleep.

Avoid the exposure to any light-emitting device screen like that of a television, smartphone, tab, reading device or computer before you sleep.

Do not go to bed hungry.

Do not go to bed feeling anxious.

Invest in a comfortable bed. Adjust the temperature and ambient lighting of the room to avoid disturbances.

If you don’t sleep in 20 minutes after getting into bed, get up and do something in another room and return when you feel sleepy.

Avoid sleeping during the daytime.

Avoid oversleeping to compensate for sleep loss.

Short term sleep loss is due to a few triggering factors. The resolution of the same can solve the problem.

