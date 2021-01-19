Zayn Malik Caught Smoking During His Instagram Live; Netizens Get Their Question Answered

On January 17, 2021, Zayn Malik went live on his official Instagram handle and interacted with his fans and followers. While interacting, the singer was caught smoking on camera. The smoking incident has received mixed reactions from the netizens on social media. Some fans can be seen drooling over the singer while several others criticised him. Zayn Malik was also trending on Twitter after his live session.

A still from Zayn Malik's Instagram Live video

During Saturday’s live interaction with his fans and followers, the Dusk Till Dawn singer was seen smoking. Many of his followers speculated that it was marijuana. However, he clarified that it was a cigarette. Ever since the live, Zayn has been receiving mixed reactions on Twitter. While many of his die-hard fans supported him, there were several netizens who criticised the singer. Among other things during his live session, Zayn appreciated the love he receives from India. He replied, “Love you India". There is a bit in his latest song Tightrope from his new album where Zayn croons popular Hindi film song Chaudhvin Ka Chand, which had struck a chord with his Indian fans.

Fans' reaction

A netizen commented on Twitter that ‘smoking marijuana or cigarette’ is not attractive and nobody does it for attraction. Another one asked the singer if he was high during his live session. A fan also created a meme, "Other men smoking vs Zayn smoking". Another fan created a meme video portraying a man smoking. One of the netizens asked whether Zayn smoked a pot? A user tweeted that she can’t believe that girls are putting statuses of Zayn smoking a cigarette. She concluded that smoking will never be a cool or a hot thing.

Zayn is an active Instagram user and has always been open about his life and choices. He also frequently treats his fans with snippets from his off-screen life. On April 28, 2019, Zayn shared a monochrome selfie. In the picture, he can be seen holding a guitar in one hand and had a cigarette between his lips. In the selfie, the singer had long hair and wore a black hoodie. As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of his fans and netizens speculated if the singer was smoking marijuana or a cigarette.

A fan commented, “Acoustic!” while another one wrote, “Te amo”. A netizen asked him, “This Moroccan weed??” Another one simply wrote, “Weed” with a surprising face emoticon.

