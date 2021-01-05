Sourav Ganguly Heart Attack Shocks Ex-teammates, ‘pressure To Join Politics' Being Blamed?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly suffered a “mild” heart attack on Saturday, January 2. Wishes for a quick recovery came pouring in for the former Indian captain, with his ex-teammate and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar also joining the list of well-wishers. While Tendulkar “hoped” for his “full and speedy recovery”, some of Ganguly’s other ex-teammates were taken by surprise over his medical condition.

Just got to know about your ailment Sourav.

Hope each passing day brings you closer to a full and speedy recovery! Get well soon. pic.twitter.com/NIC6pFRRdv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2021

Ganguly news: Saurasish Lahiri, Sambaran Banerjee react to Sourav Ganguly heart attack reveal

Former Bengal captain and national selector Sambaran Banerjee rushed immediately to the hospital to check on Sourav Ganguly. Banerjee has known Ganguly since the former Indian captain was eight years old. While speaking with indianexpress.com, Banerjee said that nobody could have guessed that a fit personality like Sourav Ganguly would ever get a heart attack.

The former selector added that it was “impossible” for someone like Ganguly to get a heart attack as he was “supremely fit”. Banerjee stated that the current BCCI President is someone who takes his fitness very seriously and also someone who never even resorted to smoking or drinking.

He added that Sourav Ganguly once told him that he would never join politics. Since the former captain ended up taking a seat at the BCCI, Banerjee believes that the exterior pressure that comes with the job might have “triggered” the attack.

Meanwhile, Saurasish Lahiri, who trained alongside Sourav Ganguly during their playing days, also said that he was taken by surprise to hear the news. Lahiri said that Ganguly lived a “very disciplined life” who took his fitness more seriously than anyone else in the team. Lahiri, who also coaches the current Bengal Under-23 side, said that all of his ex-teammates were “shocked” when the Sourav Ganguly news came through on Saturday.

Sourav Ganguly health update

In the latest development, the doctors informed that Sourav Ganguly will be discharged from Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 6, providing an update on the future course of treatment for the cricketer-turned-administrator. Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty revealed that Ganguly would require a routine angioplasty and that he could resume a normal life with medical care and precautionary medicines.

