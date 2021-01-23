Bhumi Pednekar Shares Video From #SumiDiaries, Says Dehradun Is ‘smoking Cold’

Bhumi Pednekar is currently shooting for the upcoming movie Badhaai Do in Dehradun, a place that is cold throughout the year and extremely cold during the winters. So in a recent Instagram story from today morning, Bhumi shared that the city is ‘smoking cold’. Scroll along to take a look at her story and more about the movie.

Bhumi Pednekar says Dehradun is ‘smoking cold’

The team of Badhaai Do is currently shooting in the extremely cold weather of Dehradun. As the shoots are done early in the morning, Bhumi Pednekar shared a video on her IG story today on January 23, 2021, to share a video of vapour breathe coming out of her mouth, which is a common phenomenon during winters. She wrote, “Smoking Cold” followed by the hashtags #SumiDiaries and #BadhaaiDo.

More about Badhaai Do

Actor Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar announced the movie on October 18, 2020, in respective tweets and posts on their social media accounts. Pednekar wrote in her post “Aye @rajkummar_rao time to say #BadhaaiDo, milte hain set pe, January 2021. Bring it on”. The movie will see Rao playing a tough cop and Bhumi playing a PT teacher who wants to play handball on the national level.

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, the movie is said to see Rajkumar Rao as a gay man whereas Bhumi Pednekar is a lesbian woman who get married in a lavender marriage. The actors are sharing screen space for the first time, while the other cast members have not been disclosed yet. The story has been written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial; and the movie went on floors in Dehradun from January 5, 2021.

It is the spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie Badhaai Ho, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, and Sureka Sikri. The movie went on to win several awards which include two National Films Awards; Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress for Sureka Sikri. It was also highly acclaimed by critics as well as audiences, making a collection of over Rs. 200 crores at the box office.

