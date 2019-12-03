Fitness Exercises And Neck Stretches You Should Do Everyday

Many of us suffer from spinal/back and neck stiffness or pain on a regular basis. Sitting in an improper position for a long time can also cause pain in your neck or spine. But with neck exercises and stretches, you can make the muscles in your neck stronger and more limber. Stretching counteracts stiffness and helps in improving your range of motion, which will keep you healthier. However, to prevent neck pain try these expert-approved moves you can do to have some relief.

The trap stretch

Sit or with arms at your sides. Bend the head to one side. With the opposite arm, lift the shoulder towards your ear. Rest for 15 seconds and then lower the shoulder to the floor. Repeat the exact exercise on the opposite side. Repeat 2 sets of 15 seconds each side and at least twice each day.

Chest to chin

Sit in a comfortable position with your hands resting on your legs and spine in a neutral position. Gently bend your head forward towards your chest. Pull your head till you do not feel stretch or pain at the back of your neck. Hold this position for 10 seconds. Later move your head back to look towards an upward direction. Again wait for 10 seconds and then come back to the normal position.

Behind the Back Neck Stretch

This standing stretch can be done anywhere. Stand with your feet hip-distance apart. Put arms by your sides. Take both hands behind your back. Use your right hand to straighten your left arm. If you want to increase the stretch in your neck, slowly lower your right ear toward your shoulder. Stay for 30 seconds and then repeat the process by switching the sides.

